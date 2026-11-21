The Pretoria High Court ruled that Crown Mines was incorporated to evade tax and commit fraud, boosting SARS in its pursuit of Africa Cash and Carry over a tax debt exceeding R6 billion.

The Pretoria High Court has handed the South African Revenue Service a major boost in its multi-year pursuit of Africa Cash and Carry over a tax bill exceeding R6 billion.

Crown Mines Facade Conceals ACC Tax Liabilities

A full bench found that Crown Mines was incorporated to evade tax and commit fraud. The court said Crown Mines was a facade to conceal ACC tax liabilities owed to SARS. The tax dispute between SARS and ACC spans more than a decade. ACC and its related entities have accumulated substantial tax debt in the region of R6.5 billion.

Also read New Witness Testifies for Senzo Meyiwa Accused in Pretoria High Court

A great deal is at stake for the fiscus. SARS says ACC shareholders comprise four family trusts: the Edrees Hathurani Family Trust, the Iqbal Ahmed Hathurani Family Trust, the Mohammed Edrees Hathurani Family Trust, and the Cassim Aysen Family Trust. According to evidence at SARS disposal, ACC owners incorporated Crown Mines primarily to frustrate the collection of ACC tax debt. SARS is seeking an order holding Crown Mines accountable for ACC tax liabilities.

Advertisement

SARS told the Pretoria High Court that ACC began transferring its business, including immovable assets, to Crown Mines while the legal dispute was under way. After the transaction, ACC ceased trading and Crown Mines continued the business. SARS says this move was in furtherance of the tax evasion scheme. Following the sale, Crown Mines continued using ACC premises, employees, fixtures, accounting systems, computers, telephone numbers, stock, customers, and suppliers.

Shareholders Participated In Sale Suppression System

SARS further says ACC directors and shareholders, who were also Crown Mines shareholders, knew of or participated in the sale-suppression system that benefited them. The court was scathing in its criticism of Crown Mines and ACC, finding they had gone to great lengths to avoid paying taxes.

The full bench ruled: We therefore find that Crown Mines was incorporated to evade tax, or put more strongly, to commit fraud, for a dishonest purpose, and as a facade to conceal the true position, namely, the evasion of ACC tax liabilities to SARS. The court added: The evidence points clearly to ACC shareholders and directors having attempted to defraud SARS and to their having established Crown Mines to escape ACC tax liabilities.

It noted that the parties who signed the sale agreement on behalf of both seller and purchaser were the same, namely the Hathurani family trusts. The court said Crown Mines shareholders and directors were the same parties who in ACC engaged in tax evasion against SARS, so Crown Mines participated in the scheme to enable ACC to avoid paying tax.

Advertisement

Seven Years To Obtain Sale Agreement Copy

It described ACC conduct as uncooperative and disingenuous, noting it took seven years for SARS to obtain a copy of the sale agreement. In one of South Africa longest-running tax disputes, SARS targeted ACC in 2009 after discovering the company was under-reporting sales using a function in its point-of-sale system that allowed figures to be manually manipulated.

The tax agency conducted a search and seizure at ACC premises, seizing about 74,000 documents in pallets comprising sales invoices, supplier invoices, supplier trade agreements, and financial records. These documents lifted the veil on ACC tax evasion and sparked a multi-year dispute with SARS marred by legal warfare. One legal argument advanced by Crown Mines and ACC was that the debt owed to SARS had prescribed.

Expert Warns Against Asset Restructuring During Dispute

Richan Schwellnus from Tax Consulting SA said taxpayers engaged in disputes with SARS should take exceptional care when restructuring a business or transferring assets while a substantial tax liability remains unresolved. Schwellnus said SARS collection powers cannot necessarily be defeated merely by moving the economic activity into another corporate vehicle.

Schwellnus added that the court described the conduct of ACC and Crown Mines as highly objectionable, found their resistance to the tax liability justified the court displeasure, and awarded punitive attorney-and-client costs.