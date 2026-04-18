Sars Starved of Funds, Illicit Economy Thrives

The South African Revenue Service (Sars) is facing critical funding cuts that are severely hindering its ability to combat a rapidly expanding illicit economy. Despite the growing threat of illegal goods and activities costing the nation billions in lost tax revenue, Sars's budget is being reduced, impacting its capacity for modernization, enforcement, and ultimately, revenue collection. The illicit trade, particularly in tobacco and alcohol, has surged due to factors including pandemic lockdowns and systemic corruption, leading to significant economic damage and jeopardizing government fiscal objectives.

The South African Revenue Service (Sars) is grappling with significant funding shortfalls that are severely hampering its efforts to combat the escalating illicit economy. The agency has alerted the National Treasury that its current financial constraints are preventing it from effectively tackling criminal syndicates responsible for a burgeoning trade in illegal goods. This illicit sector has grown at a pace exceeding that of the formal economy for over a decade, now representing an estimated 10% of the nation’s Gross Domestic Product (GDP).

Sars’s 2026/2027 annual performance plan details the alarming growth of the illicit economy, with key areas of concern including tobacco, alcohol, fuel, gold, and cryptocurrency-related activities. The agency revealed that during the 2026 medium-term expenditure process, it formally requested a baseline budget correction to address persistent structural underfunding that has accumulated over multiple budget cycles. Despite acknowledging the urgent necessity to align Sars’s funding with its actual operational costs, the preliminary budget for the 2027 financial year proposes further cuts totalling R76.6 million, with an additional R157.3 million reduction slated for the following year. This continued underfunding, Sars warns, will directly impede its ability to implement crucial modernization and enforcement initiatives. It will slow down progress on essential digital infrastructure, advanced analytics, and artificial intelligence capabilities, and critically, will reduce the frontline capacity required to combat illicit economic activities. The ultimate consequence, according to Sars, will be a diminished capacity to enhance administrative efficiency, narrow the tax gap, effectively address cross-border tax and customs crime, and ultimately, secure the vital revenue needed to support the government’s fiscal and developmental objectives.

In response to inquiries from Business Times, Sars reiterated that without addressing these substantial funding discrepancies, it lacks the necessary manpower and technical expertise to fully realize its objectives in digital modernization and the fight against illicit economic activities in the medium term. The agency emphasized that skilled personnel are fundamental to both digital transformation and modern enforcement strategies, but current remuneration constraints, coupled with intense competition from the private sector for skilled professionals, make it challenging to attract and retain talent at the required scale. Key capacity limitations identified include the ongoing loss of specialized technical skills and insufficient resources for enforcement and investigations. The period of prohibition on legal tobacco and alcohol sales during pandemic-related lockdowns created significant supply vacuums, which were swiftly exploited by organized crime. This situation has critically undermined the tax agency’s ability to target high-risk, illicit sectors such as tobacco, fuel, alcohol, cash-intensive businesses, e-commerce, and cross-border trade. The direct consequence of this is a widening gap in tax and customs compliance, escalating fiscal risks, and a weakening of the macroeconomic objectives outlined in the medium-term budget policy statement.

Sars’s internal data paints a stark picture of the illicit tobacco market, which is identified as the fastest-growing segment. Its market share has surged dramatically, climbing from an estimated 20%–25% in 2014 to approximately 60% by 2021, following the smoking ban during the pandemic, and reaching an alarming 58%–75% by 2024–2025. This illicit trade is estimated to cost the South African fiscus as much as R15 billion annually in lost revenue. The severe economic impact of the proliferation of illicit tobacco was underscored by the recent decision of British American Tobacco (BAT) to discontinue cigarette production in South Africa. BAT cited the overwhelming presence of black market cigarettes as rendering local production unviable. Consequently, the company will cease operations at its Heidelberg plant, once the eighth largest in BAT’s global network and a significant exporter to neighbouring Southern African countries, by the end of the year. The plant is currently operating at a mere 35% of its total capacity, a level deemed unsustainable. Sars also highlighted the pervasive issue of illicit liquor, which is estimated to result in R11 billion in lost revenue for the fiscus, the highest figure among seven African countries surveyed. The agency noted that these illicit products are typically around 30% cheaper than their legal counterparts, with the economic harm compounded by significant public health risks. Other illicit activities and products contributing to billions in lost potential revenue include the illegal blending of fuel, gold smuggling, and a wide array of counterfeit goods such as clothing, textiles, pharmaceuticals, and foodstuffs.

Sars spokesperson Siphithi Sibeko attributed the intensified surge in illicit trade, in part, to the weakening of the tax agency’s capabilities during the height of the state capture era. Sibeko stated, “Between 2014 and early 2025, the illicit economy expanded rapidly, outpacing legitimate economic growth and becoming deeply entrenched. Sars and independent analyses… attribute this growth to institutional weakening during the state capture era (particularly 2014–2018), systemic border and customs corruption, cross-border syndication, and the Covid lockdowns.”





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