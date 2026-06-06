SARS Intercepts Major Cocaine Shipment Hidden in Excavators at Durban Port

South African Revenue Service (SARS) intercepted a large cocaine shipment concealed within excavation equipment at the Port of Durban. The operation, guided by risk assessment and detector dogs, led to the recovery of about 90 bricks of suspected pure cocaine. The drugs were handed over to SAPS for forensic analysis. SARS Commissioner Johnstone Makhubu emphasized the success as part of intelligence-led enforcement and modernization efforts to combat illicit trade and protect the economy.

SARS has intercepted a major suspected drug shipment during a targeted customs operation at the Port of Durban. The seizure involved a large quantity of cocaine concealed inside imported excavation equipment.

The operation took place in the early hours of Saturday after customs officials identified suspicious consignments during the inspection of heavy-duty excavators imported from South America. The shipment was flagged through customs risk assessment and cargo profiling processes, prompting a detailed examination. Detector dogs alerted officials to hidden packages within two excavators. South African Police Service (SAPS) secured the scene while the concealed parcels were removed.

Authorities recovered approximately 90 large bricks of suspected pure cocaine. The seized material has been handed to SAPS for forensic testing and criminal investigation. The exact weight, street value, origin and destination will be confirmed after laboratory analysis. SARS Commissioner Johnstone Makhubu called the seizure a significant success in the fight against illicit trade and organised crime.

He highlighted intelligence-led operations targeting high-risk consignments to disrupt smuggling and illicit financial flows. Makhubu noted the benefits of SARS' modernization programme, which includes advanced cargo profiling, non-intrusive inspection technology and data-driven risk analysis. These systems help identify high-risk shipments while facilitating legitimate trade. The commissioner affirmed SARS' commitment to strengthening customs enforcement through technology, enhanced profiling, and cooperation with law enforcement and port stakeholders.

He praised the vigilance of customs officials, detector dog units and law enforcement personnel. The Port of Durban, as one of Africa's busiest trade gateways, is a key focus in SARS' efforts to combat smuggling and protect the integrity of South Africa's trade systems





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SARS Drug Seizure Cocaine Port Of Durban Excavators Customs SAPS Smuggling Detector Dogs Illegal Trade

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