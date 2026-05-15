SARS Import Duties Intensify Competition in South Africa's Cross-Border E-commerce Market

The study examines the structural changes reshaping the country's domestic and cross-border e-commerce markets in 2025, highlighting the impact of SARS import duties on cross-border e-commerce growth and the emergence of a more competitive landscape.

SARS import duties have sharply slowed cross-border e-commerce growth and intensified competition between local retailers and global platforms. South Africa ’s cross-border e-commerce sector is entering a slower, more competitive growth cycle, primarily as a result of the import duties introduced by the South Africa n Revenue Service ( SARS ) in 2024.

According to a study, tax and fee adjustments have contributed significantly to a slowdown in cross-border e-commerce growth, declining to about 7% of SA’s total e-commerce transactions. This signals the end of ‘indiscriminate low-price competition’ in the sector.

As a result, SA has now entered a ‘repositioning’ era, where growth is no longer driven primarily by aggressive pricing and rapid scale expansion – factors associated with global e-tailers – but is increasingly driven by customer trust, operational efficiency, and delivery reliability. In 2025, total cross-border online orders reached 19 million, representing 18.6% of SA’s overall e-commerce transactions. The growth of cross-border e-commerce slowed sharply to around 7% following the tax and duty adjustments implemented in November 2024





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South Africa Cross-Border E-Commerce SARS Import Duties Global E-Tailers Local Retailers Operational Efficiency Customer Trust Delivery Reliability Local Warehousing Models Partnerships With Local Suppliers

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