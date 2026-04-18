SARS Faces Funding Crisis Amidst Escalating Illicit Economy Threat

The South African Revenue Service (SARS) is grappling with severe funding limitations that are hampering its efforts to combat a rapidly expanding illicit economy, which is costing the nation billions in uncollected taxes. Despite a recent milestone in revenue collection, the tax authority's operational capacity is being eroded by budget cuts, threatening key enforcement and modernization initiatives.

The South Africa n Revenue Service (SARS) has sounded an alarm, warning the National Treasury that insufficient funding is severely restricting its capacity to combat the sophisticated syndicates fueling a rampant illicit economy. This clandestine sector has been growing at an alarming rate, outpacing the formal economy for over a decade and now representing a staggering 10% of the nation's Gross Domestic Product (GDP).

In its recently published 2026/2027 annual performance plan, SARS meticulously details the escalating challenges posed by illicit activities, with particular emphasis on high-risk sectors such as tobacco, alcohol, fuel, gold, and the burgeoning cryptocurrency market. The report underscores the persistent structural underfunding that has plagued SARS across multiple budget cycles.

During the 2026 medium-term expenditure process, the revenue service formally requested a baseline correction to address these deep-seated financial constraints, recognizing the urgent need to align its funding with its actual operational cost drivers. However, in a move that directly contradicts the acknowledged necessity for increased investment, the preliminary allocation for the 2027 financial year includes further budget cuts amounting to R76.6 million.

This fiscal tightening is set to continue, with an additional R157.3 million slated for reduction in the following year. SARS’s performance plan explicitly states that this continued underfunding will have a detrimental impact on its ability to effectively implement crucial modernization programs and robust enforcement strategies.

It predicts a significant slowdown in the development of essential digital infrastructure, the enhancement of advanced analytics capabilities, and the integration of artificial intelligence (AI) into its operations. Crucially, the cuts will also diminish the frontline capacity required to actively combat illicit economic activities, leaving the tax authority ill-equipped to confront the growing threat.

This precarious financial situation unfolds against a backdrop where SARS recently announced a significant revenue collection milestone, exceeding R2 trillion for the fiscal year. While this achievement was met with praise from the Cabinet and framed as an outline for an investment drive, the internal realities at SARS paint a starkly different picture.

The agency's own assessment highlights a critical disconnect between the perceived success of revenue collection and the operational realities on the ground. The ability to consistently collect taxes and secure the nation's finances is intrinsically linked to the SARS's capacity to enforce tax laws and actively pursue those operating outside the formal economy.

Without adequate resources, the sophisticated networks engaged in tax evasion, smuggling, and other illicit trade will continue to thrive, siphoning billions of rands away from public services and development initiatives. The future effectiveness of SARS in safeguarding the fiscus hinges on a fundamental re-evaluation of its funding model and a decisive commitment to equipping it with the necessary tools and personnel to confront the multifaceted challenge of the illicit economy.





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