SARS Commissioner-Designate Warns of Fuel Tax Relief Repayment

Dr. Ngobani Johnstone Makhubu, the incoming commissioner of the South African Revenue Service (SARS), has cautioned that the recent fuel tax relief will have to be repaid, placing pressure on taxpayers and SARS to meet ambitious revenue targets.

Dr. Ngobani Johnstone Makhubu , the commissioner-designate of the South African Revenue Service ( SARS ), has stated that the recent fuel tax relief provided to consumers will ultimately need to be recouped. During an introductory briefing regarding his appointment as the new head of SARS , Makhubu emphasized the challenging revenue collection targets set for the 2026/27 fiscal year.

Following SARS's record-breaking R2 trillion haul in the 2025/26 financial year, the revenue service is now tasked with collecting a substantial R2.13 trillion in the subsequent year. Makhubu acknowledged that this ambitious target will be significantly impacted by several external factors, specifically referencing the ongoing global energy crisis. This crisis, largely triggered by the war in Iran, has caused a dramatic surge in fuel prices due to disruptions in the global oil supply chain, including the blockage of shipments through the crucial Strait of Hormuz. The combination of these events is expected to further complicate the collection of tax revenue by SARS in the coming year. The incoming commissioner's remarks highlight the complex interplay between global events, government policy, and the challenges faced by revenue collection agencies in maintaining fiscal stability.\The fuel tax relief, amounting to R3 per litre, was initially implemented in April by Finance Minister Enoch Godongwana to mitigate the impact of soaring fuel prices on consumers. Anticipating that fuel prices could potentially increase by over R6 per litre for petrol and over R10 per litre for diesel, the government opted to provide this temporary measure. Former SARS commissioner Edward Kieswetter emphasized that this relief was intended as a temporary pause, allowing the government and local finance authorities to thoroughly assess the situation. The primary aim was to provide sufficient time to analyze the severity and broader implications of the crisis, considering that fuel prices have a cascading effect on the cost of goods and services, logistics, and overall living expenses. Kieswetter further highlighted that the relief package buys the minister time to understand the crisis. This relief package is not without consequence. The costs incurred by this relief, estimated to be around R6 billion, will need to be covered, Makhubu made clear that taxpayers will inevitably bear the burden, either through increased taxes or through SARS intensifying its collection efforts. With fuel levies projected to generate R104 billion in total collections for the current fiscal year, the reduction in revenue necessitates increased pressure on SARS to meet its ambitious targets. Makhubu is set to formally take over the leadership of SARS from May 1, 2026, after the one-month fuel relief period concludes. The National Treasury has yet to officially announce the specific details of how this relief will be reversed. The experience of a similar fuel levy relief implemented in 2022, in response to the Russia-Ukraine war, offers some context. In that case, a R1.50 per litre reduction was in place for three months (April-June), followed by a gradual restoration over two months. The current R3 fuel levy relief is expected to simply cease on May 6, 2026, potentially adding the cost directly back into fuel prices, and with fuel prices being expected to increase in May.\Looking ahead, the recovery in fuel prices suggests an even more challenging scenario for consumers. Projections point to further increases, specifically R15 per litre for diesel in May, raising the possibility of prices reaching record highs. The government and Department of Petroleum and Mineral Resources have acknowledged that this tax cut was only the initial phase of a broader intervention plan. The National Treasury has indicated that phases two of this plan are expected in May and June, involving wider and longer-term measures. Furthermore, phase two will encompass a comprehensive review of fuel pricing strategies over the medium term. The upcoming broader interventions and ongoing price reviews underscore the government's commitment to address the complexities of fuel pricing and minimize its impact on the economy. These actions reflect the intricate interplay of internal financial management and broader global energy dynamics. The implications of this are, in terms of revenue collection, that SARS's effectiveness in reaching its ambitious revenue targets is directly tied to the overall economy’s health. The current fuel relief, and future considerations of fuel price, are just one aspect that will impact the agency's ability to achieve its goals





BusinessTechSA / 🏆 24. in ZA We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

SARS Fuel Tax Revenue Makhubu Fuel Prices

South Africa Latest News, South Africa Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Ramaphosa Welcomes SARS Record Tax Revenue MilestonePresident Cyril Ramaphosa attends an event in Ekurhuleni celebrating the South African Revenue Service's (SARS) record tax revenue collection of over R2 trillion. This milestone, attributed to improved tax compliance and administrative efficiencies, strengthens the country's financial position.

Read more »

New SARS Commissioner Appointed: Dr. Makhubu to Take the Helm on May 1stPresident Cyril Ramaphosa appoints Dr. Ngobani Johnstone Makhubu as the new SARS Commissioner, succeeding the outgoing Commissioner on May 1st. The incoming Commissioner aims to build on existing strategies, including the modernization program and the fight against the illicit economy.

Read more »

Foxconn reports first-quarter revenue jump but warns on Middle East tensionApple’s top iPhone assembler forecasts growth in Q2 while monitoring the impact of geopolitical risks

Read more »

Trump Warns Iran of Imminent Strikes Over Strait of Hormuz, Escalating TensionsFormer President Donald Trump issued a stern ultimatum to Iran, threatening military action and strikes on vital infrastructure if the Strait of Hormuz remains closed. The announcement follows escalating tensions in the region, including attacks on energy facilities and accusations of downed US aircraft by Iran. International concerns grow as the situation could trigger a nuclear accident.

Read more »

BMA Commissioner Oversees Beitbridge Border Operations Amidst Holiday Traffic and Crime CrackdownThe Border Management Authority (BMA) Commissioner is set to monitor the Beitbridge border post, addressing increased traffic volume and criminal activities following the Easter holidays. Law enforcement in Limpopo has also conducted significant arrests as part of 'Operation Shanela', targeting various crimes. The Home Affairs Committee Chairperson has applauded the border's security measures and increased enforcement.

Read more »

What now for Athletics South Africa as MPs call for dissolution of board?Parliament warns Athletics South Africa is nearing collapse amid leadership chaos and weak financial controls.

Read more »