SARS 2026 Tax Filing Season: Auto Assessments, Deadlines, and New Features for South African Taxpayers

South African taxpayers should prepare for the 2026 tax filing season. Key details include auto assessment notifications from July 1-12, filing season from July 13 to October 23 for non-provisional individuals, and updated ITR12 forms with pre-populated data and simplified questions. Taxpayers must verify auto assessments carefully and file within deadlines via eFiling or MobiApp.

As the 2026 tax filing season approaches, South Africans are preparing to discover whether they owe money to the South African Revenue Service (SARS) or are due a refund.

With the season set to begin soon, SARS is advising millions of taxpayers to verify that their personal and financial details are correct and current before they submit their annual income tax returns. For non-provisional individuals, the filing period runs from July 13 to October 23. SARS utilizes an auto assessment system where it calculates a taxpayer's return using data already received from third parties such as employers, banks, medical schemes, retirement funds, and insurers.

Taxpayers who are selected for auto assessment will be notified via SMS or email between July 1 and July 12. Individuals can check their auto assessment status through the SARS Online Query System by selecting the 'My Auto Assessment Status' option. Those who do not receive a notification by July 12 must file their own ITR12 return starting July 13.

Returns may be submitted via SARS eFiling or the SARS MobiApp, and must be completed within the designated filing season deadlines. SARS emphasizes that taxpayers who receive an auto assessment should thoroughly review the information. This review can be conducted by logging into SARS eFiling or the MobiApp. If all details are accurate, no further action is needed and the taxpayer does not need to submit an ITR12.

However, if any information is incorrect or incomplete, the taxpayer must update the details and submit an amended ITR12 through eFiling or the MobiApp. While the auto assessment process aims to simplify and streamline tax filing, SARS stresses the importance of careful verification before accepting the assessment. This year, SARS has implemented several changes to further enhance the filing experience. To reduce manual data entry, certain information like investment income may be pre-populated on the tax return.

The ITR12 form has been simplified, featuring fewer repetitive questions and clearer language to guide taxpayers. New fields and questions have been added to improve the accuracy of residency information. A dropdown list of approved medical aid schemes helps taxpayers select the correct scheme, minimizing errors. The updated ITR12 form offers improved navigation, quick links to the notice of assessment (ITA34), and clearer overdue notifications.

A new declaration alert questionnaire is designed to identify and resolve issues early, decreasing the chance of a return being flagged for verification





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Tax Filing South Africa SARS Auto Assessment ITR12 Form 2026 Tax Season Efiling Mobiapp

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