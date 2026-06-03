Sardine and Stone Fruit Panzanella Recipe with Pesto Croutons

A quick and flavorful midweek meal featuring sardines, nectarines, and tomatoes in a panzanella salad with crispy pesto-coated sourdough croutons. The dish combines salty and sweet elements for a refreshing salad.

This panzanella of sardines, nectarines, and tomatoes, finished with pesto croutons , makes an easy midweek meal . Image credit: Juicy Delicious This sardine and stone fruit panzanella combines crisp sourdough croutons, juicy tomatoes, nectarines, capers, and sardines for a fresh, salty-sweet salad.

Recipe compliments ofIn a wide bowl, mix the garlic, Parmesan, and pesto into a paste. Add the sourdough cubes and toss well so every piece is coated. Spread the cubes on the tray and bake for 10 to 15 minutes until crisp on the outside but still springy in the middle. In a bowl, whisk the vinegar with 2 tbsp olive oil and season with flaky salt.

Add the croutons, rocket, and basil and toss gently. I'm an experienced writer, sub-editor, and media & public relations specialist with a demonstrated history of working in the media industry - across digital, print, TV, and radio. I earned a diploma in Journalism and Print Media from leading institution, Damelin College, with distinctions (Journalism And Print Media, Media Studies, Technical English And Communications, South African Studies, African & International Studies, Technology in Journalism, Journalism II & Practical Journalism).

I also hold a qualification in Investigative Journalism from Print Media SA, First Aid Training from St John's Ambulance, as well as certificates in Learning to Write Marketing Copy, Planning a Career in User Experience, and Writing a Compelling Blog Post





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Panzanella Sardine Recipe Stone Fruit Salad Pesto Croutons Midweek Meal

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