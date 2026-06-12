SARB Investigates Super Group for Alleged Exchange Control Violations

The South African Reserve Bank has launched an investigation into gambling giant Super Group, the parent company of Betway and Jackpot City, over historical transfers of funds from its South African operations to offshore entities. The probe focuses on payments for software licenses and services, with a refundable deposit of R30 million lodged by the company. The investigation highlights concerns about the gambling industry's extractive nature and the complex corporate structures used to move money offshore.

The South African Reserve Bank has launched an investigation into gambling giant Super Group , the parent company of Betway and Jackpot City, over historical transfers of funds from its South African operations to offshore entities.

The probe, revealed in a footnote in Super Group's latest annual report, focuses on payments made to other parts of the multinational group for software licenses and services. According to Super Group, the investigation concerns alleged breaches of South African Exchange Control Regulations, specifically regarding transactions between the company and foreign or non-South African resident entities within the Super Group structure. The SARB has declined to comment, citing the South African Reserve Bank Act which prevents disclosure of specific investigations.

However, the group has already deposited R30 million as a refundable deposit pending the outcome, a sum that is negligible relative to the company's massive profits. Super Group reported revenue of over $2.2 billion (R36 billion) in 2025, with over $700 million (R11.5 billion) coming from South Africa. Its Africa segment, of which South Africa accounts for 80%, boasts a profit margin of over 35%, significantly higher than the 22% margin in its International segment covering Europe and North America.

The company has paid out substantial dividends, including an interim dividend of $81 million, a final dividend of $25 million, and a special dividend of $127 million since mid-2024. A major beneficiary is South African expat Martin Moshal, who controls 45% of Super Group through various trusts.

Moshal is a controversial figure due to his role as a trustee of Keren Hayesod, a fundraising organization supporting foreign recruits for the Israeli Defence Force, amid South Africa's ongoing genocide case against Israel at the International Court of Justice. The investigation highlights the extractive nature of the gambling industry and the complex corporate structures used to move profits offshore.

Super Group's labyrinthine international structure includes over 100 subsidiaries worldwide, with key offshore entities such as Win Technologies (UK) Limited selling over R1 billion in services to the rest of the group annually. Win Technologies uses an exemption in UK law to avoid reporting related-party dealings. The SARB probe adds to public alarm about gambling addiction in South Africa, where industry leader Betway faces scrutiny over practices like paying hush money to gambling addicts to avoid complaints.

The outcome of the investigation could have significant implications for exchange control enforcement and the gambling sector's operations in the country





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