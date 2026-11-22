The South African Police Service executed a four-day intelligence-driven operation in the Sarah Baartman District, arresting 30 suspects and seizing over R1.68 million in illicit drugs, ammunition, and stolen goods across multiple towns.

The South African Police Service launched a coordinated, intelligence-driven crackdown across the Sarah Baartman District in the Eastern Cape, resulting in the arrest of thirty suspects and the seizure of illicit narcotics, ammunition, and stolen property valued at more than R1.68 million. The intensive four-day operation, which was conducted from November 18 to November 21, specifically targeted suspected drug dealers and organized criminal activities operating in several key towns within the region.

District-Wide Operation Details and Strategy

Crime intelligence units collaborated closely with the district intervention team to execute this multi-disciplinary effort, acting on specific information gathered from registered informants. The operation spanned a wide geographic area, targeting locations including Addo, Nqweba, Makhanda, Port Alfred, Kenton-on-Sea, Jeffreys Bay, and Robert Sobukwe Town to disrupt established criminal networks.

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Police spokesperson Captain Marius McCarthy highlighted the significant impact of the raids, stating that the action dealt a massive blow to the illicit drug trade in the district. He emphasized that the confiscation of narcotics, ammunition, and suspected stolen goods, combined with street values exceeding R1.68 million, demonstrated the effectiveness of the intelligence-led strategy employed by the police.

Search warrants were executed in conjunction with targeted stop-and-search operations throughout the district, allowing officers to intercept suspects and seize contraband before it could enter the community. This approach ensured that resources were directed toward high-priority targets based on real-time intelligence rather than random patrols.

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Major Seizures in Makhanda and Addo

The most significant drug seizure occurred in Makhanda on Thursday, where police intercepted a suspected drug dealer allegedly scheduled to deliver narcotics in the central business district from a residence on Bathurst Street. District intervention team members found 5g of tik in the suspect's possession during patrols, leading to a subsequent search of his residence that uncovered 4.4kg of tik, including 331 five-gram sachets weighing 1.7kg and plastic bags containing a further 2.7kg.

Police also confiscated cocaine, including a 200g parcel, a large bag, and 11 smaller bags, during the Makhanda operation. The suspect was arrested for dealing in drugs, with the narcotics seized at the residence alone estimated to have a street value of R1.4 million, representing the largest single haul of the crackdown.

In Addo on Wednesday, police arrested several suspects during operations in the Valencia and Nomathamsanqa areas, recovering 193g of tik, 66g of tik, Mandrax tablets, Mandrax powder, and cash amounting to R900. One suspect, aged 35, was arrested for dealing in drugs after police recovered 22 sachets of tik and several Mandrax tablets and powder at a residence in Pepeta Street in Nomathamsanqa.

Additional arrests and drug seizures were conducted in Nqweba and Makhanda on Thursday in locations such as the Platini area of Moses Mabida, Chris Hani Road, N Street, Joza, and Vukani Location. In one operation in the Platini area, police recovered 295 Mandrax tablets and 41 sachets of tik with an estimated value of R17,400, further disrupting local distribution networks.

Operations in Port Alfred, Kenton-on-Sea, and Jeffreys Bay

The crackdown continued in Port Alfred and Kenton-on-Sea on Friday, where three people were arrested for drug possession during separate search warrant operations in Fern Street and Station Hill. Officers recovered 28g of tik and several Mandrax tablets during these targeted actions, removing additional quantities of illicit substances from the streets of these coastal communities.

In Ereyini, Kenton-on-Sea, officers arrested a suspect found in possession of 33 green barcoded identity books, eight smart ID cards, nine bank cards, and five Sassa cards during an operation targeting suspected stolen property. Two other suspects, both aged 35, were arrested for drug possession during separate operations in the same area, highlighting the dual focus on both narcotics and identity-related crimes.

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In a further intelligence-led operation, police arrested a suspect for dealing in drugs after finding 5g of tik, valued at R12,250, and 109 rounds of R5 rifle ammunition in their possession. The confiscation of ammunition alongside narcotics underscores the violent potential of the criminal syndicates being targeted by the police intervention.

The crackdown continued in Jeffreys Bay on Saturday, where a 39-year-old suspect was arrested in Marta Street, Pelsrus. Police seized 10.96g of tik, 45 full Mandrax tablets, two half tablets, and five quarter tablets with an estimated street value of R6,086, adding to the total volume of contraband removed from the district.

Leadership Response and Legal Consequences

McCarthy noted that officers also traced and arrested a wanted suspect in Robert Sobukwe Town in connection with cases of housebreaking, theft, and assault with intent to cause grievous bodily harm. This arrest demonstrated the broad scope of the intelligence efforts, which extended beyond drug offenses to target other serious violent crimes.

Sarah Baartman District police commissioner Major-General Thandiswa Kupiso commended the crime intelligence and district intervention teams for their work during the operations. She stated that removing over R1.6 million worth of illicit drugs, alongside high-calibre ammunition and stolen identity documents, demonstrated a zero-tolerance approach toward organized crime in the Sarah Baartman District.

Kupiso emphasized that narcotics destroy the fabric of communities and fuel secondary violent crimes, pledging to continue squeezing the space for drug syndicates operating in the towns. The thirty arrested suspects are expected to appear in magistrates' courts in their respective districts, marking the next step in the legal proceedings following the extensive police operation.