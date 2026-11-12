Saqib Khan 7-130 on Debut Powers Pakistan Against Sri Lanka in Rawalpindi

Pakistan secures a strong second-innings position as debutant Saqib Khan claims seven wickets, leading to a Sri Lankan collapse before weather delays the Test match.

Pakistan seized a commanding position in the first Test match against Sri Lanka at the Rawalpindi Cricket Stadium on Thursday, 12 November 2026, driven by a historic bowling performance from debutant pacer Saqib Khan. The home side utilized the overcast conditions to dismantle the Sri Lanka n batting order, reducing the tourists from a precarious 404-4 overnight to a total of 446 all out in their first innings.

The match proceedings were abruptly halted late in the day due to deteriorating light and rain, which struck during the second session of play. Pakistan currently leads by 45 runs with nine wickets remaining, having reached 57-1 when the umpires called off play 45 minutes into the scheduled session.

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Saqib Khan Debut Seven Wickets Impact

Debutant Saqib Khan delivered a match-changing performance by figures of 7-130, becoming only the fourth Pakistani bowler to take seven wickets in an innings on Test debut. His spell triggered a dramatic collapse that erased the tourists' significant overnight advantage, effectively neutralizing a dangerous partnership built earlier in the day.

Khan began his devastating assault in the very first over of the new day by dismissing the key centurion Dhananjaya de Silva. Caught behind by wicketkeeper Ghazi Ghori, de Silva was dismissed without adding to his overnight score of 167, ending a grueling 405-minute knock that included 20 fours.

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The young pacer continued his lethal run by removing Sri Lankan captain Kusal Mendis in the fifth over. Mendis, who had added 249 runs for the fifth wicket partnership with de Silva, fell for 119 after adding just two runs to his overnight total. His dismissal for 119, which comprised 10 fours and four sixes, marked the second centurion to fall in the collapse.

Sri Lanka's remaining batsmen failed to stabilize after the fall of the tenth wicket, losing their last six wickets for just 42 runs. Khan claimed his fifth victim when Sonal Dinusha edged the ball to slip, before rounding off his figures by dismissing tail-enders Lahiru Kumara for a duck and Asitha Fernando for four runs.

Pakistan Second Innings Opening Batters

At the close of play, Pakistan openers Azan Awais and Mohammad Taha stood unbeaten on 22 and 24 runs respectively. The pair had weathered the storm and were left the task of building a substantial lead in the second innings when the weather intervened.

The home team entered the break with nine wickets intact, holding a 45-run advantage over the Sri Lankan total. This position gives Pakistan the leverage to enforce the follow-on or set a massive target, depending on how the second session is eventually played.

Saqib Khan attributed his success to strict adherence to the bowling plan devised by head coach Mike Hesson. Khan stated that Hesson advised the bowlers to bowl in the right areas, a directive that the team followed meticulously to reward their persistence and hard work.

Sri Lanka Batting Collapse Analysis

The Sri Lankan innings began with promise but unraveled rapidly after the dismissals of their top-order anchors. The fall of de Silva and Mendis in quick succession removed the primary sources of resistance, leaving the middle order exposed to Khan's pace and swing.

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The partnership of 249 runs between de Silva and Mendis had provided a solid foundation, but the inability of the lower order to capitalize on the collapse resulted in a total of 446. The tourists' failure to build partnerships after the tenth wicket highlighted a vulnerability in their batting depth.

Khan's achievement places him in an exclusive group of Pakistani debutants. He joins pace bowler Mohammad Zahid, who took 7-66, off-spinner Mohammad Nazir with 7-99, and leg-spinner Abrar Ahmed, who claimed 7-114, in the list of debutants to take seven wickets in an innings.

Rain Forecast Series Implications Rawalpindi

Weather forecasts predict more rain for Friday, 13 November 2026, raising the likelihood that the first Test match in Rawalpindi will end in a draw. The persistent bad light and wet conditions threaten to wash out any remaining playing time.

If the match concludes as a draw, the series result will depend entirely on the second and final Test. This crucial decider is scheduled to take place at the same venue, the Rawalpindi Cricket Stadium, starting on Friday, 17 November 2026.

The draw would leave both teams level in the series, setting the stage for a high-stakes encounter in the final match. Pakistan's strong position and the emergence of Saqib Khan provide a significant morale boost as they look to secure the series in the concluding game.