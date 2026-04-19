SAPS to Investigate Allegations Against National Commissioner Amidst Corruption Claims

The South African Police Service (SAPS) is launching an investigation into serious allegations made by suspended Mpumalanga police commissioner Lt-Gen Daphney Manamela. Manamela claims that national police commissioner Gen Fannie Masemola is protecting corrupt officers and has been sidelined for attempting to address corruption within the force. The SAPS has stated that all allegations will be thoroughly investigated to uncover the truth and ensure decisive action if wrongdoing is proven.

The South African Police Service (SAPS) has announced its intention to rigorously investigate serious accusations leveled by the suspended Mpumalanga police commissioner, Lt-Gen Daphney Manamela . These allegations include deeply concerning claims that the national police commissioner, Gen Fannie Masemola , is actively shielding corrupt officers within the organization. Speaking on behalf of the SAPS, Brigadier Athlenda Mathe confirmed that the service will first seek comprehensive details regarding these allegations before formulating a definitive course of action.

Brigadier Mathe stated that the SAPS will engage in internal consultations, including discussions with their legal department, and importantly, will obtain all necessary information from Lt-Gen Manamela to ensure a thorough examination of every claim. The objective is to unearth the truth, and if any misconduct is identified, decisive measures will be implemented against those implicated.

These revelations emerged following a media briefing held by Lt-Gen Manamela in Mbombela on Sunday. During this briefing, she asserted that her suspension was a direct consequence of her efforts to combat corruption within the police ranks. She further alleged that her attempts to seek intervention from Gen Masemola regarding these issues had been met with inaction.

Manamela also brought to light specific instances, including an alleged incident during the ANC’s January 8 celebrations in 2024, where Minister Cele purportedly pressured for the arrest of a former Mpumalanga MEC without sufficient evidence. She indicated that Cele became displeased when she did not comply with this directive. Furthermore, Manamela highlighted that a provincial task team dedicated to investigating serious crimes was disbanded shortly after her suspension. She expressed concerns about a perceived failure by senior leadership to act on reported corruption and reiterated her belief that Gen Masemola shielded corrupt officials.

A particularly grave accusation involves Gen Masemola’s alleged link to a bribery incident concerning Bobby Motaung. The SAPS, while acknowledging the gravity of these statements, emphasized that the allegations must be subjected to formal investigative processes. Brigadier Mathe assured the public that the SAPS treats all allegations of misconduct, regardless of the rank or position of those involved, with the utmost seriousness.

The service will rely on established investigative channels to establish the facts before making further pronouncements. Independent oversight bodies may be involved to guarantee impartiality and maintain public trust throughout the proceedings. The SAPS remains committed to upholding discipline, safeguarding its institutional integrity, and ensuring that any proven wrongdoing is addressed decisively and in accordance with the law.

The public is reassured that police operations continue unabated, with officers remaining dedicated to serving and protecting the community, even as these serious allegations are being addressed. Lt-Gen Manamela’s previous suspension in February 2023, on charges including alleged abuse of power, maladministration, nepotism, and mismanagement of funds, was successfully challenged in the high court and deemed procedurally unlawful. However, new allegations subsequently surfaced, encompassing claims of insulting colleagues, misuse of state vehicles, and the unauthorized installation of CCTV cameras at the provincial headquarters.





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SAPS Investigation Corruption Allegations Daphney Manamela Fannie Masemola Mpumalanga Police Commissioner

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