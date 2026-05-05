Saps seeks NCC leader Fadiel Adams as probe intensifies

The South African Police Service is seeking the arrest of National Coloured Congress leader Fadiel Adams, alleging fraud, obstruction of justice, and interference in a murder investigation. Police raided his home over the weekend and are urging him to surrender.

The South African Police Service ( SAPS ) has publicly requested Fadiel Adams , leader of the National Coloured Congress (NCC) and a Member of Parliament, to surrender himself to the nearest police station.

This call comes as the SAPS Political Killings Task Team (PKTT) pursues Adams in connection with charges of fraud and obstructing justice. The situation escalated following allegations made last year by KwaZulu-Natal (KZN) police commissioner Nhlanhla Mkhwanazi, who accused Adams of improperly obtaining and disseminating classified Crime Intelligence information. Mkhwanazi detailed to a parliamentary committee that Adams came into possession of sensitive intelligence data intended for the Joint Standing Committee of Intelligence, a committee on which Adams does not serve.

This information, gathered during vetting processes for security clearances, included deeply personal details about individuals. Instead of handing the classified information over to the appropriate committee, Adams allegedly made it public, a breach of protocol for lawmakers handling such sensitive material. The police have been actively searching for Adams, with reports indicating a raid on a property in Mitchell's Plain on Saturday morning.

Adams’ party claims that fifteen police officers conducted the raid without presenting a search warrant or arrest warrant, and alleges that firearms were pointed at residents and a 12-year-old boy was assaulted, causing significant trauma to the family. The warrant for Adams’ arrest is now also linked to allegations of interference in the investigation of the murder of Sindiso Magaqa, a former ANC Youth League leader.

According to SAPS spokesperson Athlenda Mathe, the task team’s investigation revealed that Adams interfered with a convicted hitman during a critical phase of the police investigation. This interference is believed to have potentially compromised the case. Police have made considerable efforts to locate Adams, visiting numerous addresses associated with him. An arrangement was reportedly made with Adams’ attorney for him to surrender at the Cape Town Central Police Station on Monday, May 4th, 2026, but Adams failed to comply.

He was scheduled to appear in a KwaZulu-Natal court on the same day but did not attend. Despite repeated attempts by SAPS to contact his legal representation, Adams has remained unavailable. The SAPS is strongly urging Adams to cooperate with law enforcement and voluntarily surrender at his nearest police station without further delay. The situation highlights the complexities of balancing parliamentary privilege with national security concerns, particularly regarding access to and handling of classified information.

The allegations against Adams raise serious questions about potential breaches of trust and the integrity of ongoing criminal investigations. The unfolding events have sparked considerable public interest and political debate. The NCC has vehemently defended its leader, alleging police misconduct during the raid in Mitchell's Plain and questioning the motives behind the investigation. The party claims the raid was politically motivated and designed to intimidate Adams.

However, the SAPS maintains that its actions are based on credible evidence and are in accordance with the law. The case underscores the importance of transparency and accountability in law enforcement and the need for clear guidelines regarding the handling of classified information by public officials. The allegations of interference in the Magaqa murder investigation are particularly concerning, given the sensitivity of political killings in South Africa and the ongoing efforts to combat impunity.

The SAPS’s pursuit of Adams and its call for his surrender represent a significant development in this ongoing investigation, and the outcome of this case is likely to have far-reaching implications for both the NCC and the broader political landscape. The public awaits further developments with keen interest, as the legal process unfolds and the truth behind these allegations is revealed.

The incident also brings into focus the challenges faced by the SAPS in investigating complex political crimes and the importance of protecting the integrity of the justice system





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Fadiel Adams National Coloured Congress SAPS Political Killings Task Team Fraud Obstruction Of Justice Sindiso Magaqa Crime Intelligence Mitchell's Plain Arrest Warrant

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