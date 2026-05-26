SAPS Search and Rescue Dive Unit Constable Emilio George Recounts Emotional Weight of Recovery Work

Police constable Emilio George's search and rescue efforts at a Humansdorp milk farm highlight the emotional weight of recovery work, as he aids families in finding closure after tragedy.

Police constable Emilio George's search and rescue efforts at a Humansdorp milk farm highlight the emotional weight of recovery work , as he aids families in finding closure after tragedy.

The desire to help others landed Constable Emilio George a position with the SAPS Search and Rescue Dive Unit. Last week, he was selected for a daunting recovery mission where two men died at the bottom of a water cooling tank near Humansdorp, Eastern Cape. When asked to recount the moment he saw the bodies of the two men he needed to retrieve, Emilio George fell silent.

By the way the bodies were positioned at the bottom of the water cooling tank, he knew there was no way the men were alive. Now it was up to him to help their families reach closure after the freak incident. Very often, our jobs are not about saving lives. It is about recovering bodies and providing families with answers and closure in their most difficult times, said George.

The 33-year-old police constable, a member of the Nelson Mandela Bay Search and Rescue Dive Unit, was part of the team deployed to Humansdorp on Wednesday, 20 May, where the two employees of an engineering firm died on a milk farm outside town. Police spokesperson Captain Marius McCarthy confirmed that the two men, aged 27 and 54, were working on a water cooling tank when the unfortunate incident took place.

It was explained that the tank, roughly two metres deep, contains a series of coiled pipes filled with gas to cool the water inside. That water is then fed into a cooling system where it is used to rapidly drop the temperature of milk fed from a separate stainless steel tank, to about 3°C. Unfortunately, it seems cooling gas was leaking from a coil in the water cooling tank while one of the men was working at the bottom of the tank.

On realising his colleague was in trouble, the second man climbed down into the tank to try to help, but sadly, both men lost consciousness and suffocated. Due to his small and slender build, Constable Emilio George was selected for the recovery operation where two men died at the bottom of a water cooling tank after a gas leak caused them to lose consciousness and suffocate.

George had just arrived home on Wednesday after finishing his shift, and was still wearing his police uniform when he received the call from his commander around 4.30pm. He immediately drove to pick up a colleague, and together they left Gqeberha to assist with the recovery in Humansdorp.

At the time, we received pictures from the scene and we were briefed on what to expect, but only once we arrived on the farm could I really piece together exactly what had to be done, said George. Luckily, I've never had an issue with tight spaces, and when I saw just how confined the space really was, I understood why they called me for this job, George said, smiling as he gestured to his small stature and slender build - one of the reasons he was chosen for this particular job.

Upon arrival, George and his team found that members of the Humansdorp fire department and Humansdorp EMS were already on site and they had prepared the rope rigging he needed to rappel into the tank and retrieve the bodies. George explained that he often relied on the adrenaline of the moment to help him set his own fears aside when he knew there could be danger.

During his initial approach, everything was going according to plan until he felt a sharp sting in his eyes and at the back of his throat. There was a nervous moment when I realised the gas at the bottom of the tank had not evaporated yet. Experiencing that sting and seeing the two lifeless bodies at the bottom of the tank, I got just a tiny glimpse into what their final moments must have felt like, said George.

The feeling of the gas was almost instantaneous. I knew these poor men never had a chance to get out alive. At that moment, I could not help but feel a sense of fear and sadness for them and their families, George said. His team immediately extracted him, and he put on an oxygen mask before being lowered back down into the tank.

He recalled how the body closest to him, presumably the second man, was found in a crawling position between the side of the tank and gas coils, as if he had died on his way to help his colleague. The other man was lying face down at the bottom of the tank, under the coils.

George secured the recovery line to the first body, which was hauled out of the tank, and pulled the second body out from under the coils before securing it to the rigging for recovery. While the names of the victims have not yet been released, their employer, Northfield Engineering, released a statement. Northfield Engineering can confirm that two of our employees passed away in a tragic accident on Wednesday afternoon.

Due to the fact that the police investigation is ongoing and out of respect for the two families, we will issue a formal statement once all the facts have been ascertained





dailymaverick / 🏆 3. in ZA We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

SAPS Search And Rescue Dive Unit Constable Emilio George Humansdorp Milk Farm Recovery Work Emotional Weight

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

SAPS forensic captain arrested in expanding Madlanga falloutThe Madlanga Commission of Inquiry continues to send ripples through the SA Police Service, this time with the arrest of a captain from the police’s forensic lab. …

Read more »

Saps ballistics expert Makgotloe in court on defeating the ends of justice and murder accessory chargesMakgotloe's arrest relates to allegations of defeating the ends of justice in several high-profile murder cases.

Read more »

SAPS forensic captain could face more chargesSouth African Police Service forensic laboratory captain Laurance Makgotloe may face more charges.

Read more »

Saps ballistics expert charged with murder accessory and possession of ammunitionCaptain Makgotloe, a ballistics expert from Q Tech Engineering Company, appeared in court on defeating the ends of justice and murder accessory charges after allegedly falsifying ballistics reports and removing firearm evidence in the investigation of Armand Swart's murder.

Read more »