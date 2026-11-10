SAPS Safer Festive Season Campaign Seizes 224 Firearms and Makes 24 910 Arrests

South African Police Service reports 24 910 arrests during Safer Festive Season operations, including major firearm seizures and significant murder case developments across all provinces.

South Africa's Safer Festive Season policing operations have resulted in 24 910 arrests over 14 days, with officers also seizing 224 unlicensed firearms and 2 630 rounds of ammunition. These figures were released in a South African Police Service update on 9 November, which also outlined arrests and recoveries across several provinces, including a new development in the investigation into the murder of former Knysna executive mayor Aubrey Tsengwa.

Core Campaign Details and Nationwide Seizures

The arrests were made through nationwide deployments under the Safer Festive Season campaign and Operation Shanela II, with 2 680 wanted suspects among those taken into custody. Across the country, police seized 85 stolen and hijacked vehicles and confiscated 1 310 dangerous weapons. KwaZulu-Natal recorded the highest number of handgun seizures, with 26, followed by the Western Cape with 25.

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The latest figures include 224 unlicensed firearms seized during the reporting period, as well as 2 630 rounds of ammunition. The operations are continuing under the Safer Festive Season campaign and Operation Shanela II, with police maintaining visibility and conducting enforcement activities across the country. The national update highlighted that these totals represent a coordinated effort to enhance public safety during the holiday period.

Stakeholder Positions and High-Profile Investigations

A 44-year-old suspect has been arrested in connection with the murder of former Knysna executive mayor Aubrey Tsengwa following an investigation led by the Political Killings Task Team. The suspect was traced to Peddie in the Eastern Cape, where a police operation was carried out on Friday, 6 November. This arrest marks a significant development in a case that drew attention to the safety of political representatives in the Garden Route town.

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In the Western Cape, members of K9 Cape Town arrested a 40-year-old suspect after acting on information while on patrol in Bellville. Police seized approximately 5 000 Mandrax tablets during the operation, as the suspect was allegedly travelling to Mossel Bay when officers intercepted him at a bus depot. Earlier coverage documented the circumstances surrounding Tsengwa's death and the investigation that followed.

Real-World Impact and Provincial Justice Outcomes

The figures are separate from the headline total of 24 910 arrests, which the South African Police Service described as having been recorded during the preceding 14 days. The breakdown of offenses included 2 466 for assault with intent to cause grievous bodily harm and 2 593 for contraventions of the Immigration Act. The Eastern Cape recorded the highest number of murder arrests in the provincial breakdown, with 25, followed by KwaZulu-Natal with 19.

In the Free State, the Mangaung Family Violence, Child Protection and Sexual Offences Unit secured a life imprisonment sentence for Tholang Joseph Mashilishili, who was convicted of kidnapping and raping a 26-year-old man with an intellectual disability. Police in the province also intercepted a truck transporting drugs and dagga with an estimated street value of R1.5 million. The vehicle was reportedly travelling towards Cape Town.

Further judicial outcomes included a case in Limpopo where the Polokwane High Court sentenced Gareth Alexander Potgieter and Wynand Carel Steyn, both aged 38, to life imprisonment each for the murder of 43-year-old Hendrik Stephanus Venter in the Waterberg District. In the Northern Cape, a 30-year-old man received three life sentences from the Upington High Court for the rape and murder of a 23-year-old woman in Keimoes in October 2025. Meanwhile, Mpumalanga police arrested four suspects, aged between 40 and 55, following an alleged mob justice incident in Kwazakhele on Friday, 6 November, which resulted in two deaths and two injuries.