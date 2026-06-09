SAPS Major General Khan to Testify Before State Capture Commission on Drug Syndicate Allegations

Major General Khan, implicated in a major cocaine bust interference and an illicit precious metals syndicate, is set to testify before the Madlanga commission. His upcoming testimony is central to uncovering corruption within SAPS crime intelligence.

Major General Khan , a high-ranking SAPS officer, faces serious allegations linking him to drug theft s and an illicit precious metals syndicate . The Madlanga commission of inquiry into state capture has been examining claims that Khan interfered in a major 751kg cocaine bust in Aeroton, Johannesburg, in July 2021.

Witness testimony suggests he attempted to manipulate disciplinary processes to shield himself. Phakula, a witness, recounted a conversation where Khan laughed off accusations about ownership of the drugs and was asked to submit a statement. Khan was arrested on 10 May 2026, alongside Hawks head Ebrahim Kadwa and businessman Tariq Downes, for allegedly running a precious metals syndicate. He is out on R20 000 bail, with his criminal trial scheduled to resume on 14 July 2026.

The commission is keen to scrutinize Khan's electronic devices, seized on his arrest date, after learning he tried to keep his testimony and device contents private. That court application was dropped, and he is now expected to testify in person on 1 July 2026. Commission spokesperson Jeremy Michaels emphasized that Khan's testimony is crucial, given the gravity of the accusations against him and other police officials. The inquiry continues to investigate systemic corruption within crime intelligence units





mailandguardian / 🏆 2. in ZA We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

Khan SAPS Madlanga Commission Drug Theft Cocaine Bust Precious Metals Syndicate State Capture Corruption

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Feroz Khan Abandons Court Fight, Hands Devices to Madlanga Commission After Secret Attempt to Block InquiryMajor-General Feroz Khan has withdrawn his legal applications seeking to block the Madlanga Commission's access to his electronic devices and to hold the inquiry in private. He has been summoned to testify in July, a move that may unlock critical information on alleged criminal and political interference within the SAPS and crime intelligence.

Read more »

Major General Feroz Khan to Testify Before Madlanga Commission Starting 1 JulyThe Madlanga Commission schedules a multi‑day testimony for Major General Feroz Khan beginning 1 July, aiming to address serious allegations of misconduct within the defence sector.

Read more »

Major-General Feroz Khan ordered to appear before Madlanga CommissionCrime Intelligence deputy head Major-General Feroz Khan is set to appear before the Madlanga Commission on 1 July, where he will testify for several days.

Read more »

Major-General Feroz Khan's testimony crucial to SAPS inquiry set for JulyMajor General Feroz Khan and Major General Ebrahim Kadwa face allegations of interfering in the investigation of a significant drug bust in Gauteng.

Read more »