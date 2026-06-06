SAPS Investigates Officer After Extortion Video Surfaces

A video showing a police officer returning allegedly extorted money has prompted a departmental investigation by the South African Police Service. The incident, involving an eBlockwatch member stopped at a Diepsloot roadblock, was captured live by community activist Andre Snyman, leading to the identification of the officer and immediate disciplinary action.

The South African Police Service ( SAPS ) has initiated a departmental investigation following an incident in Diepsloot where a female officer was filmed returning money she allegedly extorted from a driver.

The incident came to light through a video recorded by Andre Snyman, founder of eBlockwatch, a community crime-watch organization. According to Snyman, an eBlockwatch member contacted him after being stopped at a roadblock and forced into a police van, where he was demanded to pay money for his release. The member, who had R2,000 on him after recently being paid, handed over the cash.

Snyman responded by conducting a Facebook Live confrontation at the scene, where he demanded the officer apologize after she returned the money. During the interaction, Snyman noted that the returned amount totaled R2,500, indicating an overpayment, which he subsequently gave back to the victim. National police spokesperson Brigadier Athlenda Mathe confirmed that the officer involved has been identified and that immediate disciplinary proceedings have been launched, along with a full departmental investigation to establish all circumstances.

Gauteng Provincial Commissioner Lieutenant General Tommy Mthombeni strongly condemned the alleged conduct. Authorities have urged the public not to offer bribes and to report any corruption or extortion involving SAPS members through designated channels, including a dedicated Corruption Watch WhatsApp line





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SAPS Police Corruption Extortion Diepsloot Eblockwatch Andre Snyman Roadblock Bribery Departmental Investigation Disciplin Ary Proceedings

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