Saps Commissioner Confirms Link to Murder Accused, Denies Interference in Investigation

Suspended Sedibeng Saps District Commissioner Mbangwa Nkhwashu testified at the Madlanga Commission, revealing his brother-in-law connection to murder suspect Katiso ‘KT’ Molefe and denying allegations of interfering in the investigation of engineer Armand Swart’s murder. He detailed a conversation with Molefe regarding potential employment and a request for assistance with bail for an arrested friend, which he refused.

Suspended Sedibeng South African Police Service ( Saps ) District Commissioner Mbangwa Nkhwashu has testified before the Madlanga Commission of Inquiry, confirming his familial connection to Katiso ‘KT’ Molefe, a man accused of murder.

Nkhwashu addressed allegations made by Witness B regarding his potential interference in the investigation surrounding the death of Vereeniging engineer Armand Swart. Swart, a 30-year-old employee of Q Tech Engineering Company, was fatally shot on April 17, 2024, while in his vehicle outside his workplace. The attack involved two assailants in a white Hyundai i20, and is believed to be linked to Swart’s whistleblowing activities concerning fraud and corruption related to a Transnet tender contract.

Four individuals – Katiso ‘KT’ Molefe, Michael Pule Tau, Musa Kekana, and Tiego Floyd Mabusela – have been implicated in the case. Nkhwashu detailed his relationship with Molefe, explaining that he is married to Fundiswa, the former wife of his wife’s late younger brother. He recounted that Fundiswa informed them of her intention to marry Molefe in 2005, and the marriage was formalized in 2021 after Molefe paid lobola.

Nkhwashu admitted he disapproved of the marriage due to Molefe’s existing marital status and therefore did not participate in the lobola negotiations. Consequently, he only met Molefe in June 2024. During their meeting at a restaurant in Alberton, Molefe discussed his business ventures, including interests in the security sector, and tentatively offered Nkhwashu a potential employment opportunity upon his retirement from the Saps, involving security work on a large tender.

Molefe also inquired about the possibility of Nkhwashu assisting with bail for a friend who had been arrested, but Nkhwashu firmly stated he does not discuss ongoing cases with anyone, even family, and refused to get involved. Further testimony revealed Nkhwashu’s growing suspicion that Molefe’s arrested friend was Michael Pule Tau, a former police detective. This suspicion arose during a social gathering with Saps colleagues, including Sergeant Tshukudu, where they discussed escorting suspects from court, including Tau.

Nkhwashu connected this conversation to Molefe’s earlier request for assistance with bail. He explicitly stated he never asked Tshukudu to contact Witness B regarding Tau’s bail, nor did he authorize any such communication. He was surprised to learn that Tshukudu had indeed approached Witness B, and vehemently denied instructing him to do so, emphasizing that any contact made was done independently and without his knowledge or consent.

Nkhwashu reiterated his commitment to maintaining professional boundaries and refusing to discuss cases, even with close associates or family members. The commission continues to investigate the allegations of interference and potential corruption surrounding the Swart murder case and the involvement of high-ranking officials





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