SAPS Colonel TG Sithole Killed in Greytown Shootout

KwaZulu-Natal police station commander Colonel TG Sithole was fatally shot during a pursuit of suspects after a robbery. Premier Thami Ntuli pays tribute.

Colonel TG Sithole, the station commander of the South African Police Service (SAPS) in Greytown, has died after a violent confrontation with armed criminals on November 12. The tragic incident occurred along the R33 highway in the Greytown and Ngome area of KwaZulu-Natal, ending the life of a dedicated law enforcement officer who was actively responding to a serious crime in progress.

Robbery Triggered Fatal Police Pursuit

The fatal sequence of events began at Lucky Store, a supermarket located in the Greytown Central Business District. During the robbery, a shop owner was shot and injured while several employees were assaulted by the attackers. As the criminals fled the scene, they took a Toyota Quantum vehicle, prompting an immediate and high-speed chase by responding police units.

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SAPS officials confirmed that at least ten suspects were involved in the initial robbery and the subsequent escape. The police team, which included Colonel TG Sithole, pursued the suspects along the R33 highway towards Msinga. The pursuit eventually led to a tense standoff and a prolonged shoot-out between the law enforcement officers and the fugitives.

Commander Killed While Colleague Injured

During the exchange of gunfire, Colonel TG Sithole was fatally shot while leading her team. Another officer, Sergeant Gumede, sustained an injury to his arm during the firefight. Sergeant Gumede was immediately rushed to the hospital for medical treatment following the incident. His condition remains a focal point for the department as they continue their investigations.

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Colonel Robert Netshiunda, the KwaZulu-Natal Provincial SAPS spokesperson, stated that the station commander was leading her team in responding to the business robbery when the shooting erupted. Netshiunda emphasized that the police have vowed to leave no stone unturned in tracking down the remaining suspects responsible for the deaths and injuries.

Police Report Suspects Dead or Captured

According to official reports from the Provincial SAPS, the shootout resulted in significant casualties for the criminal gang. Two suspects were shot dead during the confrontation, and a third suspect was injured and subsequently arrested by the police. These figures represent the confirmed count of suspects neutralized or detained at the scene.

Despite these arrests, some of the remaining perpetrators managed to escape the immediate area. Netshiunda noted that several suspects fled into the surrounding mountains to evade capture. The police have launched a comprehensive manhunt to locate and apprehend these individuals, utilizing both ground units and intelligence gathering to track their movements.

Premier Thami Ntuli Honors Fallen Officer

KwaZulu-Natal Premier Thami Ntuli has publicly paid tribute to Colonel TG Sithole, describing her as a remarkably brave police officer who exemplified the highest standards of duty. Ntuli commended Sithole for her courage and unwavering dedication to fighting crime, noting that her actions alongside fellow officers and private security personnel demonstrated the strong commitment of law enforcement to protecting communities.

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In an official statement, Ntuli said that Colonel Sithole displayed immense courage in confronting armed criminals and protecting the public from criminal elements. He stated that her passing represents a great loss to the police service and the communities she served throughout her career. The Premier emphasized that her bravery serves as an inspiration to all serving officers.

Community Mourns Loss of Leadership

The Premier extended his deepest condolences to Colonel TG Sithole's family, friends, and colleagues. Special mention was made of the SAPS Greytown team, who are mourning the loss of their station commander and leader. Ntuli also expressed his wishes for a speedy recovery for Sergeant Gumede, acknowledging the sacrifice made by the officers who responded to the initial robbery.

As the investigation continues, the SAPS has reiterated its commitment to bringing all individuals involved in the robbery and the subsequent shooting to justice. The department remains focused on securing the area and ensuring that the suspects who escaped into the mountains are apprehended. The community of Greytown continues to grieve the loss of a leader who was deeply respected and committed to public safety.