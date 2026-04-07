SAPS Captain Granted Bail in Multi-Million Rand Fraud Case

A SAPS captain has been granted bail after being charged with fraud and theft involving millions of rand from the police's Protection and Security Services division. The investigation revealed manipulated financial records and unauthorized cash withdrawals. The case has been postponed to July 30.

The Pretoria magistrate’s court has granted R50,000 bail to 53-year-old Captain Johannes van Rensburg, a South African Police Service ( SAPS ) officer accused of defrauding the police’s Protection and Security Services (PSS) division of millions of rand. The captain appeared in court on Tuesday, facing formal charges of fraud and theft. The arrest of Captain van Rensburg stems from an internal investigation conducted by the SAPS Financial Management Services division.

This investigation was initiated after suspicious transactions were flagged on the Polfin financial system, a system used to manage police finances. \According to police spokesperson Brig Athlenda Mathe, Captain van Rensburg, who was attached to the finance section of the PSS, allegedly exploited his access to the Polfin system to withdraw substantial sums of money. The allegations are that he manipulated financial records to authorize payments under the false pretense that the funds were intended for travel expenses. These expenses were purportedly for close protection officers assigned to the Presidential Protection Services. However, investigators uncovered evidence that the money never reached the intended beneficiaries. Instead, the funds were withdrawn in cash, raising significant concerns about how the money was ultimately used. The investigation has revealed a complex scheme involving the manipulation of financial records and the misappropriation of funds. A case of fraud was registered at the Sunnyside police station, leading to a thorough police investigation. In addition to the criminal charges, an internal disciplinary process was also initiated against Captain van Rensburg, resulting in his suspension from duty. The SAPS has emphasized its commitment to transparency and accountability in this matter, reinforcing the message that no form of corruption will be tolerated within the service. The police force is committed to investigating such matters to the fullest extent of the law.\National police commissioner Gen Fannie Masemola has publicly welcomed the arrest of Captain van Rensburg. His statement serves as a stern warning that corruption within the police force will not be tolerated and that those who engage in such activities will be held accountable for their actions. The case has been postponed to July 30, allowing the prosecution time to further prepare their case and gather additional evidence. Captain van Rensburg remains suspended from his duties within the SAPS, pending the outcome of the legal proceedings. The ongoing investigation and the court case are a testament to the police's dedication to rooting out corruption and upholding the integrity of the service. This case underscores the importance of stringent financial controls and oversight within government agencies to prevent fraud and protect public funds. The SAPS is taking active steps to improve its internal controls and ensure that such incidents are prevented in the future, as well as holding any potential perpetrator accountable. The public is kept informed of developments, to ensure transparency and trust in the system





TimesLIVE / 🏆 28. in ZA We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

SAPS Fraud Corruption Police Investigation

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

SAPS Easter Blitz Nets Thousands of Suspects and Confiscates Illegal Firearms NationwideSouth African Police Service (SAPS) nationwide Easter operations result in over 15,000 arrests, highlighting road safety and crime prevention efforts across the country, particularly addressing drunk driving and vehicle compliance.

Read more »

Boksburg SAPS Reports Recent HijackingsThe Boksburg SAPS is investigating two recent hijacking incidents. One involved a delivery driver on Trichardts Road who was forced off his motorcycle and held for hours before being released in Benoni. The other involved a motorist on Rondebult Road who was forced out of his vehicle and abandoned in Tsakane. The SAPS urges anyone with information to contact them.

Read more »

SAPS Body Cameras: Seven Years Later, Still Not OperationalThe long-awaited SAPS body camera project is finally in the procurement phase, seven years after its initial proposal. Acting Police Minister Firoz Cachalia provides an update on the delayed implementation, highlighting the complexities of government procurement and the ongoing efforts to modernize law enforcement.

Read more »

SAPS Captain Granted Bail in Fraud and Theft CaseA suspended SAPS captain, Johannes van Rensburg, was granted R50,000 bail after facing fraud and theft charges related to the alleged misuse of millions of rand from police finances. The case was postponed to July 30, 2026. The alleged fraud involved unauthorized payments accessed through the SAPS Polfin system.

Read more »

Cape Town SAPS investigating smash-and-grab murderA 26-year-old man was shot dead on Jakes Gerwel Drive, raising concern about vigilantism.

Read more »

A 53-year-old captain granted bail after alleged multi-million fraud from SAPSA senior SAPS officer accused of siphoning millions from the police’s financial system has been granted R50,000 bail. Captain Johannes Jansen Van Rensburg allegedly manipulated internal processes to divert funds meant for operational expenses, with the State warning that more arrests could follow as investigations widen.

Read more »