SAPS Body Cameras: Seven Years Later, Still Not Operational

The long-awaited SAPS body camera project is finally in the procurement phase, seven years after its initial proposal. Acting Police Minister Firoz Cachalia provides an update on the delayed implementation, highlighting the complexities of government procurement and the ongoing efforts to modernize law enforcement.

Seven years after the initial proposal, the implementation of body cameras for the South Africa n Police Service ( SAPS ) remains a work in progress. Acting Police Minister Firoz Cachalia provided an update on the long-delayed project, revealing that procurement for the body-worn cameras is finally underway nationwide.

The initiative, initially conceived in 2019 under then-Police Minister Bheki Cele as a crucial tool for combating crime, has faced numerous setbacks and delays, causing significant frustration. While the procurement process is now in motion, the cameras are not yet operational. Minister Cachalia indicated that the first phase of the project commenced this month, April 2026, marking a significant step, albeit a delayed one. The SAPS also planned to procure R14 million in-vehicle dash cameras for SAPS vehicles, which remain in the procurement phase. A particularly interesting fact is that the procurement process was handed over to the State Information Technology Agency (SITA) in the meantime. The agency is responsible for the bidding process, and once a service provider is chosen, the SAPS will create a nationwide rollout plan to determine the full implementation timeline. SAPS intends to add 100 body-worn cameras annually from 2026 onwards to expand their coverage gradually. The delay in deploying the body cameras has raised questions about their effectiveness and the commitment to modernizing law enforcement in South Africa. The lack of operational cameras after such a long period has led to criticism and calls for greater accountability in the procurement process. \The reasons behind the extended delays, as outlined by Minister Cachalia, include the involvement of SITA in the procurement process. The agency, which specializes in Information Technology infrastructure, is managing the bidding process for the body cameras. The Minister also noted that once a service provider is selected, the SAPS will develop a comprehensive national rollout plan. This plan will define the specific timeline for the full implementation of the cameras across the country. The original expectation was that the cameras would be fully deployed by 2026 after extensive testing to ensure they were compatible with SAPS operations. The former police minister Senzo Mchunu had made the original announcement back in November 2024. The delayed rollout and the need for more efficient procurement processes in government has become increasingly apparent. The government is working to improve efficiency and reduce the time it takes to implement critical projects. It is important to emphasize that SAPS body cameras are not a standalone solution, but rather one component of a broader strategy for crime prevention. There are many other factors at play, including community relations, crime prevention initiatives, and the broader social and economic context. Body cameras are merely one tool in a multi-pronged approach and should not be seen as a silver bullet. The South African Police Service (SAPS) wants to add 100 body-worn cameras to the service annually from 2026 onwards. \The protracted timeline for the body camera project has raised questions about the commitment to modernization and accountability within the SAPS. The delay also highlights the complexities of government procurement processes and the challenges associated with implementing new technologies. The original objective of the initiative was to enhance crime-fighting capabilities and improve transparency by recording interactions between officers and the public. With the cameras finally in the procurement phase after so many years, there is cautious optimism that they will eventually be deployed and contribute to improved policing. The effectiveness of the body cameras will depend not only on their technical capabilities but also on the policies and procedures governing their use. The SAPS will need to develop clear guidelines for the use of the cameras, including data storage, access protocols, and the handling of footage. Proper training for officers on the use of the cameras and the ethical considerations involved will be crucial. The project's success will also be contingent on ongoing monitoring and evaluation to assess its impact on crime rates, police-community relations, and overall police performance. The delay has also prompted calls for greater transparency and accountability in the procurement process. It is the hope that this project, though late, will still be a game changer when it comes to combating crime and creating more trust within the police service, while also improving relationships between police officers and the public





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