SAPS arrest two senior officials and a civilian in illegal precious metals dealing case

SAPS have confirmed the arrest of two senior officials and a civilian allegedly linked to the illegal dealing and unlawful possession of precious metals. The arrests are part of ongoing efforts by law enforcement to dismantle criminal networks involved in the illicit trade of precious minerals and corruption.

SAPS have confirmed the arrest of two senior officials and a civilian allegedly linked to the illegal dealing and unlawful possession of precious metals. Police spokesperson Brig Athlenda Mathe said the suspects were arrested by Gauteng counter intelligence operations (GCI-OPS) after an intensive investigation.

The arrests are part of ongoing efforts by law enforcement to dismantle criminal networks involved in the illicit trade of precious minerals and corruption. The suspects are expected to appear in the Kempton Park magistrate’s court on Monday on charges that may include the unlawful dealing in precious metals, defeating the ends of justice, corruption and contravention of applicable legislation regulating precious metals in South Africa





SowetanLIVE / 🏆 13. in ZA We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

Security SAPS Arrests Criminal Networks Illicit Trade Necessary Investigations

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Parliament questions SAPS anti-gang strategy as resourcing concerns persistSAPS outlined a national anti-gang strategy that targets kingpins and gang economies.

Read more »

KZN Police Commissioner Vows to Catch Killers of Murdered PolicemanKZN police commissioner Nhlanhla Mkhwanazi has vowed to catch the killers of a murdered policeman 'dead or alive.' The victim, Captain Louis Nel, was ambushed in Mount Edgecombe last week and was remembered as a career policeman who served in the Special Task Force, the SAPS's most elite unit.

Read more »

Counterfeit goods worth R17 mln seized in nationwide SAPS crackdown - SABC NewsSAPS has warned consumers against buying counterfeit and illicit goods.

Read more »

Mass rescue in South Africa: Kouga Fire and Rescue, SAPS team up in Gamtoos River Valley floodingA coordinated rescue effort involving Kouga Fire and Rescue Services, SAPS, Water Policing and Diving Services, Air Wing, Search and Rescue, Search and Rescue, K9 Search and Rescue, and NSRI (National Search and Rescue Institute) rescued stranded residents and holidaymakers in the Gamtoos River Valley amid severe flooding in the Eastern Cape. The rescue was focused on the Kouga Dam and the Groot Rivier. The rescue operation was extremely challenging due to rising floodwaters and fast-flowing water, and it involved the use of wetsuits, divers, and rescue craft.

Read more »