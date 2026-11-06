SAPS and SAHRC Probe Constable for Alleged Racist Remarks in George

The South African Police Service and Human Rights Commission investigate a Pacaltsdorp officer who allegedly compared Rosedale voters to baboons during election duties.

The South African Police Service ( SAPS) and the South African Human Rights Commission ( SAHRC) have launched joint investigations into a police constable who allegedly made racially offensive comments about voters in George. A video circulating on social media shows an officer inside the Pacaltsdorp police station referring to residents of the Rosedale suburb as "baboons" and stating his election-day duty was to "chase them back to their caves." The remarks, which were recorded by a colleague while other officers laughed, have triggered immediate internal disciplinary action and a human rights probe.

Internal Investigation Mechanism and Progress

SAPS management in the Western Cape has instituted a formal internal investigation into the conduct of the officers involved, with the probe now reported to be at an advanced stage. Western Cape police spokesperson Warrant Officer Christopher Spies confirmed that the service noted the circulating video with serious concern immediately after it was brought to their attention. Senior officers were appointed to oversee the inquiry into the unbecoming remarks made within the community service centre of the Pacaltsdorp police station in George.

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The SAPS has reiterated its zero-tolerance stance towards unprofessional and unbecoming conduct by its members. Spies assured the public that appropriate consequence management will follow should the investigation establish that wrongdoing has occurred. This rapid institutional response was designed to address the severe breach of professional ethics and the potential violation of constitutional rights by a uniformed official tasked with protecting the public.

Stakeholder Positions and Hate Speech Analysis

SAHRC chairperson Chris Nissan has confirmed that the commission was aware of the video and had already begun investigating the matter, even though no formal complaints had yet been received from the public. Nissan described the alleged remarks as potentially constituting hate speech, emphasizing that they were not only unbecoming of a police officer but also undermined efforts to promote social cohesion in South Africa.

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Nissan explicitly stated that the commission condemns any such remarks, arguing that the conduct breaks down efforts to ensure that citizens live in harmony. He explained that the SAHRC does not necessarily require a formal complaint before intervening in a matter, adding that the commission could initiate an investigation when an incident comes to its attention and warrants further scrutiny. The chairperson noted that the commission would afford the officer the benefit of the doubt while following due process to establish the facts surrounding the incident.

Public Reaction and Digital Spread

The video, which runs for more than 40 seconds, has garnered more than 350,000 views after Patriotic Alliance content creator Fernando Antonio Fredericks shared it on social media a day after voting day. In the recording, the uniformed constable is seen being asked by a colleague about his duties and the service he intends to provide on voting day. The officer's response regarding Rosedale residents sparked immediate outrage, particularly given the context of local government elections where protecting voter dignity is paramount.

During the exchange, the officer is subsequently asked about his fresh haircut, which he says cost him R300. The casual tone of the conversation, juxtaposed with the violent imagery of chasing people to caves, highlighted the gravity of the situation for many viewers. Rosedale is a predominantly coloured residential suburb in George, in the Garden Route District Municipality, with an expanding number of affordable housing developments. The remarks raised serious concerns about the treatment and dignity of residents in a community the officer was deployed to protect.

Formal Complaints and Procedural Steps

According to Warrant Officer Christopher Spies, a member of the public also attempted to lodge a complaint against the officer over the remarks. However, because an internal investigation had already been initiated before the complainant sought to open a case, the member of the public was asked to provide a written statement instead. This statement would be added to the existing docket to support the ongoing inquiry into the constable's conduct.

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The convergence of the SAPS internal probe and the SAHRC inquiry creates a comprehensive disciplinary and legal framework for addressing the incident. Both institutions are moving to establish whether the remarks constitute a criminal hate speech offense, a breach of police discipline, or both. The outcome of these investigations will determine the future of the constable's career and serve as a precedent for how such conduct is handled within the Western Cape police service.