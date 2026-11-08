Sappi Shares Plunge 13.66% on Widened Annual Loss Amid Strong Rand Pressures

Sappi shares fall 13.66% after reporting a $747m annual loss, driven by strong rand, cost inflation, and weak demand in key markets affecting profitability.

Shares of the global pulp and paper producer Sappi plummeted 13.66% to close at R11.25 on Friday, marking the steepest single-day decline since August 2019. This sharp drop wiped out the 10.33% gain recorded on Thursday and reduced the group's market valuation to approximately R6.9bn. The stock has now erased more than half of its value for the current year, reflecting investor concern over the company's deteriorating financial performance in a challenging macroeconomic landscape.

Sappi Financial Performance Breakdown

Sappi reported a significantly widened annual loss for the fiscal year ending in September, which expanded to $747m from $177m in the previous year. Adjusted earnings before interest, tax, depreciation, and amortization (ebitda) contracted by 41% to reach $294m. The headline loss per share also widened considerably, rising to 69 US cents from 15 cents. These figures underscore the severe impact of persistent macroeconomic headwinds, geopolitical disruptions, and cost inflation on the company's bottom line.

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For the fourth quarter specifically, Sappi posted an 11% decline in adjusted ebitda to $99m, although the quarterly loss narrowed to $116m from $194m a year earlier. The group attributed these results to a difficult and volatile operating environment that required immediate management intervention. To counter these pressures, Sappi implemented a targeted cost savings programme, enhanced liquidity management, and enforced stricter capital allocation discipline to drive operational performance improvements.

Operational Headwinds and Cost Inflation

The pulp segment faced substantial profitability declines due to lower selling prices earlier in the year and adverse exchange rate effects in South Africa. Sales volumes in this segment decreased by 3%, with dissolving wood pulp sales dropping by 4%. Average dollar selling prices for pulp remained 6% below the previous year, while cost inflation, particularly in sulphur costs at the Saiccor Mill, further eroded margins. Higher fuel, logistics, and chemical costs linked to the Middle East conflict added additional financial pressure.

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The forestry fair value price adjustment for the year resulted in a loss of $269m, largely driven by adverse currency movements on rand-denominated hardwood timber prices and persistent fuel cost inflation. In the packaging and speciality papers segment, profitability remained below historical levels due to subdued demand, significant input cost inflation, and the slow ramp-up of the Somerset Mill PM2 in North America. Although operational performance improved in the second half, earnings were hurt by lower operating efficiencies earlier in the year.

Market Dynamics and Strategic Responses

Despite these challenges, demand for dissolving wood pulp remained robust, with pricing recovering in the second half of the year. The label papers segment performed well, supported by the commercial ramp-up of the Gratkorn Mill PM9 investment. In South Africa, containerboard demand was healthy due to robust agricultural activity, though profitability suffered from low-priced imports supported by the stronger rand. Conversely, the graphic papers segment continued its structural decline due to digital substitution.

Sappi's net debt increased to $2.05bn from $1.92bn the previous year due to cash used by operations. In response to the weaker earnings environment and elevated leverage, Sappi engaged its lending group to ensure continued financial flexibility. The suspension of covenant testing under the international revolving credit facility was extended to June 2027, with revised leverage thresholds agreed upon to provide headroom through December 2027.

On the strategic front, Sappi and UPM formally submitted remedy proposals to the European Commission on November 4 regarding their proposed graphic papers joint venture. Sappi expects a decision on this matter early in January. While the global environment remains uncertain, Sappi stated that conditions across several key product categories are improving, supported by firmer pricing dynamics and targeted operational interventions.