Sappi reveals contingency strategy if the European Commission rejects the €1.4bn joint venture with UPM-Kymmene, citing competition concerns in the graphic paper sector.

South African pulp and paper manufacturer Sappi is preparing an alternative strategic path for its European operations if the European Commission decides to block a proposed €1.4bn joint venture with Finland-based UPM-Kymmene Corporation. The major industrial group confirmed that it has developed a contingency plan to protect shareholder value and ensure operational continuity should regulators reject the merger of their graphic paper divisions.

Sappi Contingency Strategy Amid Regulatory Review

Sappi stated on Friday that while the company remains confident in the strategic rationale of the proposed joint venture, it has been actively managing its European business independently throughout the regulatory review process. The corporation emphasized that prudent contingency planning involves developing an alternative strategy for the business in parallel with the ongoing merger negotiations. This dual approach ensures that Sappi is well-positioned to pursue an independent path or other strategic options if the European Commission ultimately prohibits the transaction due to competition concerns.

Also read Cabinet Approves DDM One Plans for Six Provinces to Boost Service Delivery

Structure And Assets Of Proposed €1.42bn Deal

The proposed joint venture, originally announced in May 2025, aims to combine the European graphic paper businesses of Sappi and UPM into a newly formed, independently held private entity. The transaction carries a combined enterprise value of €1.42bn, which is equivalent to approximately R27bn, and excludes the value of expected annual synergy benefits of at least €100m. These synergies are projected to arise from improved capacity utilization and enhanced production efficiencies within the combined operations.

Under the terms of the agreement, the fifty-fifty jointly owned company would house Sappi's European graphic paper assets and UPM's Communications Paper business across Europe, the United Kingdom, and the United States. Sappi is set to contribute five manufacturing mills located in Gratkorn, Austria; Ehingen, Germany; Maastricht, the Netherlands; and Kirkniemi, Finland. Additionally, Sappi will contribute its European wood supply joint ventures to the new entity.

Advertisement

UPM is contributing eight mills to the joint venture, including the Augsburg, Schongau, and Nordland paper lines one and four in Germany. The Finnish contributions include the Rauma and RaumaCell facilities, as well as Kymi and Jämsänkoski line six. Internationally, the deal also includes the Caledonian mill in the United Kingdom and the Blandin mill in the United States.

European Commission Competition Concerns

Sappi disclosed that following recent engagements with the European Commission, the parties understand that the directorate-general for competition continues to hold significant concerns regarding the potential competitive impact of the proposed joint venture. The regulatory body has indicated that the remedies offered by the merging companies are unlikely to be sufficient to support approval of the transaction in its current form.

Despite these concerns, no formal decision has been taken by the commission, and the review process remains ongoing. The final decision on the merger rests with the College of Commissioners, which is expected to conclude its deliberations by the end of the year or shortly thereafter. This timeline provides a window for Sappi and UPM to potentially address regulatory objections or prepare for the alternative strategies they are currently developing.

Advertisement

Operational Status And Future Business Outlook

Sappi confirmed that its European graphic papers business and UPM Communication Papers continue to operate independently as normal, with no immediate changes to daily business operations. The companies maintain their separate manufacturing and supply chains while awaiting the final regulatory verdict. Sappi noted that if a prohibition decision is received, details of its alternative strategic plans will be communicated to shareholders in due course.

This development occurs against a backdrop of structural decline, excess capacity, and rising costs in the global paper industry. The proposed joint venture was designed to address these challenges by consolidating resources and improving operational efficiency. However, the regulatory hurdles highlight the strict scrutiny applied to mergers in industries with limited competition. Investors and industry observers will now await the final decision from the European Commission, which will determine whether Sappi proceeds with the joint venture or executes its contingency plan for the European market.