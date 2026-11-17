The South African National Petroleum Company invites bids to reactivate the dormant Milnerton crude oil storage terminal to support mandatory strategic reserves and national energy security.

The South African National Petroleum Company is actively seeking domestic and international service providers to revitalize the Milnerton crude oil storage facility. This initiative forms part of a broader multibillion-rand government strategy designed to secure national fuel supplies and rebuild critical strategic reserves.

Mechanism for Facility Reactivation

SANPC has identified the Milnerton site as a vital strategic asset with the potential to support national energy security through petroleum stockholding. The facility, originally commissioned in 1967, has remained largely dormant for more than two decades, with the last recorded product movement occurring in 2015.

Also read Premier seeks to bake in higher growth

Current integrity inspection findings indicate that the site holds significant refurbishment potential. However, extensive repairs are required across tank floors, shells, roofs, piping, and safety systems before the facility can be safely recommissioned. Approximately 70% of the terminals have been inactive for over 20 years, while only 30% of the tanks underwent previous refurbishment between 1999 and 2001.

The complex comprises 39 above-ground welded steel storage tanks. Each tank possesses an approximate nominal capacity of 200,000 barrels. The SANPC request for proposals emphasizes that future development must consider both the storage of strategic petroleum stocks and commercial storage opportunities to maximize utility.

Advertisement

Stakeholder Positions and Policy Context

The drive to resuscitate the Milnerton facility coincides with a significant policy shift by the South African government. Authorities are transitioning from a voluntary stockholding model to a regulated, mandatory regime for fuel reserves. This change was implemented in response to supply shocks triggered by the conflict in the Middle East.

Under the new regulatory framework, the state, acting through SANPC, is required to maintain 60 days of net-import cover. This reserve must consist of 70% crude oil and 30% refined products. In contrast, private oil firms and licensed wholesalers must now stockpile between 14 and 21 days of backup fuel at their own expense.

The necessity of increased storage capacity is underscored by the fact that the South African transport sector is 90% dependent on liquid fuels. The national economy consumes an average of 27 billion liters of petroleum products annually, making uninterrupted supply chains essential for economic stability.

Real-World Impact on the Economy

South Africa has transformed from a crude-importing nation into a finished-product-importing nation due to the closure and conversion of major domestic refineries like Sapref. This structural shift has significantly increased the country's exposure to global market volatility and supply disruptions.

The consequences of dwindling refining capacity became starkly evident in the second quarter of 2026. After recording a current account surplus of R190.7 billion in the first quarter, the country posted a deficit of R205 billion in the second quarter. This represented the widest gap since the fourth quarter of 2015.

Advertisement

The deficit was largely driven by a surge in fuel import costs, which rose by 82% during the period. This data provides the first full accounting of the Middle East war's impact on local trade, highlighting the vulnerability of an industrial base that lacks robust domestic refining capabilities.

Strategic Outlook and Future Steps

South Africa's active fuel refining capacity has plummeted to approximately 208,000-250,000 barrels per day. This is a sharp decline from the peak of more than 720,000 barrels per day recorded a decade ago. Consequently, the nation now imports about 61% of its refined petroleum products, up from just 22% in 2019.

Research notes from the Reserve Bank indicate that South Africa spent approximately R76 billion more on refined petroleum products between 2021 and 2024 than it would have if refining capacity had remained stable. The closure of refineries responsible for nearly half the country's capacity in 2020 forced a reliance on imports that increased exposure to global price shocks.

Looking ahead, the Central Energy Fund has unveiled an R117 billion three-phase strategy to revive and expand the Sapref oil refinery in Durban. This ambitious plan aims to more than triple Sapref's previous capacity. If successful, these combined efforts to restore domestic refining and storage infrastructure will provide a significant boost to the domestic market and enhance national energy resilience.