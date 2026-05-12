SANParks Official: Young Man Will Face Consequences for Destruction of restricted-access roads in Kruger National Park

Online remorse hasn't cooled the tempers of SANParks officials. The man, whose identity has not been formally confirmed by officials, has apologised on Instagram for tearing down restricted-access roads in the Kruger National Park. He has expressed his dignity and dedication to SANParks and their work.

Online remorse hasn't cooled the tempers of SANParks officials. A young man, whose identity is not officially confirmed, apologized on Instagram after footage surfaced of him damaging restricted-access roads in the Kruger National Park .

The general manager for communications at SANParks said that the man's apology was too late and that he would face serious consequences. The man could face fines and be banned from all SANParks-managed areas depending on the investigation outcomes. SANParks is the South African National Department of Environmental Affairs and Forestry, which manages South Africa's national parks. Some of the parks managed by SANParks include Kruger National Park, Drakensberg National Park, and Hluhluwe-Imfolozi Park.

Their main goal is to conserve and sustainably use the country's terrestrial biodiversity and related natural resources





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Sanparks Kruger National Park Management Destruction Consequences

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