Sanlam reveals a critical gap in South African insurance planning. Most people prepare for death but ignore living benefits, leaving them vulnerable to financial ruin during serious illness recovery.

Sanlam has identified a significant vulnerability in the financial preparedness of South Africa n consumers, revealing that while most individuals secure coverage for death, they remain dangerously exposed to the costs of survival. The insurer's latest Financial Confidence Index highlights a widespread blind spot regarding living benefits, which are essential for maintaining financial stability during serious illness or disability.

Deon Theunis, Head of Intermediary Support for Sanlam Risk and Savings, warns that inadequate protection for living benefits constitutes a growing risk as healthcare technology advances. He notes that clients are significantly better prepared for death than for survival, leaving them financially vulnerable if they suffer a catastrophic medical emergency but live to see the aftermath.

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Survival Risks Outweigh Death Coverage

Theunis recently conducted a poll of 144 financial advisers to understand client behaviors and misconceptions. The results showed that 43.8% of advisers identified loss of income during recovery as the primary financial consequence that clients most frequently overlook when facing health crises. This data aligns with internal claims records, which confirm that consumers clearly understand the finality of death but underestimate the prolonged financial impact of surviving a severe illness.

The improvement in medical technology means that patients often survive conditions that were previously fatal, yet their quality of life and financial security may be severely compromised. Theunis emphasizes that the financial impact of such survival is grossly underestimated, not because people ignore the health risks, but because many falsely believe their existing policies already provide sufficient protection for long-term recovery.

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Confusion Over Policy Protections

A major driver of this coverage gap is widespread confusion about what different insurance products actually cover. According to the Financial Confidence Index, 45.8% of advisers reported that clients incorrectly assume their medical aid, group cover, or employee benefits will fully protect them if they become seriously ill or disabled. This misconception leaves them exposed to the costs associated with extended recovery periods that standard health insurance does not address.

Furthermore, 39.6% of advisers noted that clients confuse living benefits with medical aid, gap cover, or employee benefits. This lack of clarity is critical because these products serve fundamentally different purposes. Medical aid covers treatment while in the hospital, but it does not replace the income lost when a patient cannot work, nor does it provide the lump sum capital needed for home modifications or long-term care after discharge.

Essential Layers of Living Protection

To address this gap, Theunis advises individuals to thoroughly review the living benefits within their insurance policies. Living benefits include disability lump sums, disability income, and severe illness benefits, which pay out only if the policyholder survives a diagnosed condition. He urges people to learn how these specific components function, as they are designed to handle the financial reality of recovery rather than just medical treatment.

Temporary income protection is a vital layer of this strategy, designed to replace a portion of salary during periods of inability to work. This benefit keeps financial commitments on track and allows individuals to follow medical advice without the pressure of returning to work prematurely. By maintaining an income stream, a period of illness remains a temporary setback rather than evolving into a long-term financial catastrophe.

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Combining Lump Sums With Income Streams

Sanlam recommends that Severe Illness Cover sits alongside temporary income protection to provide comprehensive defense against health-related financial shocks. Severe illness cover pays a tax-free lump sum upon diagnosis of a covered condition, which can absorb one-off costs such as home renovations or specialized equipment. This structure ensures that both the ongoing loss of salary and the immediate costs of diagnosis are managed effectively.

Theunis stresses that consumers must clearly distinguish between what their medical aid covers, what gap cover addresses, and what employee benefits provide. When evaluating insurance from a living benefit perspective, individuals need to understand the distinct role of each disability and severe illness benefit. For example, a stroke patient may have hospital bills covered by medical aid but face significant financial strain during home recovery due to the lack of income replacement.

The core message from Sanlam is that financial security requires a holistic approach to health risks. Preparing for death is no longer sufficient in an era where survival is increasingly common but costly. Consumers must actively seek out and understand living benefits to ensure they are not left vulnerable when medical emergencies strike.