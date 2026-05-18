Sanlam Cape Town Marathon Readies for Disruption Ahead of Abbott World Marathon Majors Bid

The Sanlam Cape Town Marathon, on the eve of aligning itself with the prestigious Abbott World Marathon Majors, is preparing for significant disruptions. The event takes place on 24 May 2026, with thousands of participants anticipated, and the City of Cape Town is putting measures in place to manage traffic congestion and mitigate any inconvenience for residents, motorists, and spectators.

The Sanlam Cape Town Marathon , an event eagerly awaited, takes place on 24 May 2026, poised to align itself with the prestigious Abbott World Marathon Majors .

Organisers anticipate a significant influx of participants, which is why the City of Cape Town is preparing for unavoidable traffic disruptions, including road closures and parking restrictions. The marathon's route will pass through Cape Town's most iconic areas, connecting Green Point, the Central Business District (CBD), Woodstock, Salt River, Observatory, the Southern Suburbs, and Sea Point. To ensure a successful race, parking restrictions commence on Friday, 22 May 2026, in designated areas across the city.

Key areas included in these restrictions are Green Point, Sea Point, the CBD, District Six, Woodstock, Observatory, Salt River, Mowbray, Rondebosch, and Newlands. Residents are advised to respect the no-parking notices, as vehicles parked in restricted zones will be towed at the expense of their owners. Limited parking availability will apply in Green Point, the site of the marathon's start and finish





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Sanlam Cape Town Marathon Abbott World Marathon Majors Disruption Green Point Central Business District (CBD) Woodstock Salt River Observatory Southern Suburbs Sea Point Limited Parking Availability Transportation Disruptions

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