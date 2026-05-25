Sanlam Cape Town Marathon: Good Weather, Record-Breaking Times, and International Contingent

The 2026 Sanlam Cape Town Marathon had good weather conditions, record-breaking times, and a big international contingent. Ethiopia's Mohamed Esa won the elite men's race with a scintillating time, shattering the course record and making the Sanlam Cape Town Marathon the fastest marathon on the African continent. David Weir of Great Britain dominated the wheelchair division, while Switzerland's Manuela Schär obliterated the women's wheelchair record.

Participants in the 2026 Sanlam Cape Town Marathon enjoyed good weather conditions after last year's event was called off due to strong winds. Ethiopia's Mohamed Esa won the elite men's race with a record time, shattering the course record and making the Sanlam Cape Town Marathon the fastest marathon on the African continent.

David Weir of Great Britain dominated the wheelchair division, while Switzerland's Manuela Schär obliterated the women's wheelchair record. The race featured a big international contingent, with over 8,500 international entries. Eliud Kipchoge, the world's greatest marathoner, praised the event and expressed his belief that the Sanlam Cape Town Marathon will become an Abbott World Marathon Majors event. The CEO of the marathon, Clark Gardner, expressed pride in the event's delivery and the overall feedback from participants and supporters





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Sanlam Cape Town Marathon Good Weather Record-Breaking Times International Contingent Ethiopia's Mohamed Esa David Weir Manuela Schär Eliud Kipchoge Abbott World Marathon Majors Africa's Premier Marathon

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