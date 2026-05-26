Sanlam Cape Town Marathon: Fast Times, Packed Streets, and a Powerful Reminder of Africa's Marathon Potential

The 2026 Sanlam Cape Town Marathon delivered fast times, packed streets, and a powerful reminder of Africa's marathon potential, with record-breaking performances in the wheelchair races and the race becoming a strong candidate for Abbott World Marathon Majors status. The event also saw marathon legend Eliud Kipchoge's first official marathon race on African soil.

The streets of Cape Town were buzzing long before sunrise on Sunday morning, but by the time the final runners crossed the finish line, there was already a growing feeling that the city may have witnessed something far bigger than just another marathon.

The 2026 Sanlam Cape Town Marathon delivered exactly the kind of performance organizers had hoped for, with fast times, packed streets, international attention, and a powerful reminder of why the race is now being seriously considered for Abbott World Marathon Majors status. If approved, it would become Africa's first race to join the elite global marathon series alongside iconic events in cities like Boston, London, Berlin, Chicago, New York, and Tokyo.

The race also saw record-breaking performances in the wheelchair races, with Great Britain's David Weir storming to victory in the men's division and Switzerland's Manuela Schär completely rewriting the women's record books. Cape Town welcomed its largest international field yet, with around 8,500 overseas entries arriving in the city. Marathon legend Eliud Kipchoge chose Cape Town for his first official marathon race on African soil, adding to the excitement of the weekend.

The combination of fast racing, global participation, and organizational growth has shifted the conversation from potential to genuine expectation, making the Sanlam Cape Town Marathon a strong candidate for Abbott World Marathon Majors status. The event was effectively a live audition on one of the sport's biggest stages, with organizers celebrating the success of the race while acknowledging there were still lessons to take from the event.

The decision on whether the marathon has successfully completed its Abbott World Marathon Majors candidacy phase is expected within the next few weeks, and if approved, Cape Town could officially make sporting history for both South Africa and the African continent





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Sanlam Cape Town Marathon Fast Times Packed Streets International Attention Record-Breaking Performances Eliud Kipchoge Abbott World Marathon Majors Africa's Marathon Potential Cape Town Table Mountain David Weir Manuela Schär Global Participation Organizational Growth Live Audition Lessons To Take Decision On Candidacy Sporting History

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