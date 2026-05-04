Sangweni and Roberts Triumph at Colgate Race

Sakhile Sangweni and Chrizell Roberts emerged victorious at the Colgate Race in Boksburg, showcasing impressive performances and strategic racing. Sangweni claimed his third win in a week, while Roberts staged a remarkable comeback in the women’s contest.

Sakhile Sangweni secured his third victory in a week at the Colgate Race held at Boksburg City Stadium on May 3, demonstrating continued dominance in the South Africa n running scene.

He finished the 32km race in 1:48:53, overtaking early leader Mpumelelo Mokoena after the 23km mark. This win follows his successes at the Actom Power Half-Marathon in Germiston on April 26 and the MNS Attorneys Carnival City Marathon 21.1km race on May 1, solidifying his current form. Sangweni’s strategy involved a patient approach, utilizing his course knowledge and disciplined pacing to close the gap on Mokoena and ultimately take the lead.

He finished just five seconds shy of his personal best time on the course, set in 2023. Mokoena finished second with a time of 1:52:07, and Sifiso Buthelezi completed the podium in 1:56:55. In the women’s contest, Chrizell Roberts delivered a remarkable performance, overcoming a 2:25 deficit at the halfway point to claim victory in 2:17:16. Roberts, representing Nedbank RC, strategically conserved energy in the first half of the race, sitting in third position behind Lauren Quinn and Nomalungelo Nkomo.

She then dramatically increased her pace after the halfway mark, first passing Nkomo and then catching Quinn at the 23km mark, before surging ahead to secure the win. Roberts described her approach as running the first lap conservatively and then pushing her limits in the second half once she assessed the positions of her competitors.

Gillian Farquharson mounted a late charge to finish second in 2:23:50, following her runner-up finish at the Carnival City Marathon, while Nomalungelo Nkomo secured third place with a time of 2:25:31. The race, which was a sell-out event, saw Benoni Northerns’ Mokoena setting a fast early pace, reaching the halfway mark in 51:14 with a one-minute lead over Sangweni.

However, Sangweni’s calculated approach proved more effective in the long run. The men’s race saw a competitive field with Thabang Mawela and Sifiso Buthelezi also vying for podium positions. In the women’s race, Quinn initially led, but Roberts’ strategic race execution ultimately proved decisive. Both winners highlighted the importance of pacing and course knowledge in their respective victories.

The Colgate Race continues to be a significant event on the South African road running calendar, attracting a strong field of athletes and providing exciting competition





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Sakhile Sangweni Chrizell Roberts Colgate Race Boksburg Running Marathon Road Race South Africa Nedbank RC Benoni Northerns

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