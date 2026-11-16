SANEF highlights risks of Meta using South African news to train AI without payment during the Adcock Ingram awards honoring journalist Nabeelah Shaik.

The South African National Editors Forum issued a stark warning regarding Meta's potential use of local news content to train artificial intelligence models without compensating publishers. This critical alert was delivered during the Adcock Ingram OTC Sponsors of Brave Journalism and Media Awards, an event that simultaneously honored the legacy of journalist Nabeelah Shaik.

Mourning Nabeelah Shaik At Awards

The memory of journalist Nabeelah Shaik was honored at the Adcock Ingram OTC Sponsors of Brave Journalism and Media Awards on Monday evening. Colleagues paid tribute to a reporter remembered for her courage, compassion, and unwavering commitment to the truth. The event was held at Mila Restaurant in Sandton and celebrated some of South Africa's most respected journalists and broadcasters.

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The evening's most emotional moment occurred when South African National Editors Forum chairperson and media personality Katie Katopodis paused proceedings to remember Shaik. Shaik died recently along with her unborn child. Katopodis described Shaik as a talented, determined, and fearless journalist who embodied the best values of the profession.

Katopodis stated that Shaik represented a new generation of reporters who understood the responsibility that comes with telling other people's stories. She highlighted Shaik's courage to pursue the truth, even when doing so was difficult. Katopodis described the passing of Shaik and her unborn child as a devastating and heartbreaking loss.

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Guests observed a moment of silence in Shaik's memory. Following this tribute, Adcock Ingram OTC announced a R25,000 contribution to Shaik's family. This contribution recognized her significant contribution to journalism and provided support for her loved ones during their time of grief.

SANEF Warns Meta On AI Training

While the evening paid tribute to one of journalism's fallen colleagues, it also highlighted ongoing professional dangers. Katie Katopodis used the platform to address the critical issue of large technology firms utilizing news content. The forum warned that Meta could use South African news to train artificial intelligence systems without paying publishers for the data.

This warning underscores the economic threats facing the media industry. The reliance of AI models on copyrighted news content poses a severe risk to the financial viability of news organizations. SANEF emphasized that such practices undermine the value of professional journalism and the labor involved in producing accurate information.

The forum's stance reflects a broader global debate regarding intellectual property and the digital rights of content creators. Publishers argue that their news stories are valuable assets that require fair compensation when used to develop commercial AI products. This position is central to current negotiations between media groups and tech giants.

Journalists Face Mounting Challenges

Katopodis reflected on the challenges journalists have faced over the past eight years. These challenges include a global pandemic, political upheaval, elections, social unrest, crime, and natural disasters. Despite these mounting difficulties, journalists have continued to show up for their communities.

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The speech highlighted that journalists often serve the public despite facing online harassment, intimidation, and threats. Katopodis noted that this service sometimes comes at considerable personal risk. The profession continues to operate in the face of hostility and danger, driven by a commitment to truth.

The awards have become an important fixture on the media calendar. They recognize journalists who continue to serve South Africa with courage, determination, and an unwavering commitment to the truth. This recognition is vital for maintaining morale within an industry that is under significant pressure.

Leading Journalists Honored On Night

Among those honored on the night were The Citizen's senior journalist Faizel Patel. He was joined by Bongani Bingwa, Clement Manyatella, Heidi Giokos, and Ashraf Garda. Yusuf Abramjee, Fakir Hassen, Sakina Kamwendo, Qaanitah Hunter, and Dan Moyane were also recognized.

These individuals represent some of the leading journalists and broadcasters in the country. Their recognition highlights the diversity of voices and perspectives that contribute to South African media. The awards serve to validate their work and encourage continued excellence in reporting.

The event concluded with a renewed focus on the importance of brave journalism. The combination of honoring past heroes like Shaik and addressing future threats like AI usage demonstrates the complex landscape of modern media. SANEF's warning to Meta remains a critical point for the industry to monitor closely.