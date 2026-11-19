The South African National Defence Force and Tshwane Metro Police discuss coordination protocols after a violent towing confrontation resulted in a service firearm being disarmed.

A serious security breach involving a service firearm has triggered formal dialogue between the Tshwane metro police department (TMPD) and the South African National Defence Force ( SANDF). The two institutions held an official meeting on Wednesday to address a violent confrontation that occurred on Tuesday on Visagie Street in Pretoria. The incident resulted in a TMPD officer being allegedly disarmed by an SANDF member during an illegal vehicle towing operation.

Visagie Street Confrontation Details

The altercation took place on Visagie Street, specifically located between Thabo Sehume and Paul Kruger streets, in close proximity to SANDF premises. TMPD pound unit members were in the process of towing illegally parked vehicles when they were allegedly confronted violently by SANDF personnel. The situation escalated to a point where an SANDF member allegedly disarmed a TMPD officer of his service firearm, prompting the immediate opening of a criminal case.

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Although the TMPD initiated a criminal case due to the severity of the alleged disarmament, the SANDF has publicly described the incident as unfortunate and deeply regrettable. The military branch has vowed to establish all the facts before drawing any definitive conclusions regarding the sequence of events that led to the breach of protocol and the potential misuse of force.

SANDF and TMPD Official Meeting

Both organizations convened at TMPD headquarters on Wednesday for a high-level meeting facilitated by TMPD chief of police commissioner Yolande Faro. A delegation from the SANDF attended the sessions, which included senior management from the TMPD and SANDF Major-General Thituwi Edward Mulaudzi. The gathering was designed to address the immediate security implications of the dispute and to reaffirm institutional channels of communication.

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During the discussions, Mulaudzi reiterated the TMPD's strong condemnation of the alleged conduct of the SANDF members involved. He emphasized that no individual is above the law and called for decisive action to be taken wherever wrongdoing is established through the investigative process. Mulaudzi stressed the importance of accountability in maintaining the integrity of law enforcement and military operations within the metro.

Yolande Faro Reaffirms Law Mandate

TMPD Commissioner Yolande Faro echoed Mulaudzi's sentiments during the joint session, reaffirming the TMPD's mandate to enforce the law without fear, favour, or prejudice. She emphasized that while the department demands accountability, it also allows the official investigations to take their proper course without external interference. Faro's statements highlighted the TMPD's commitment to professional standards and procedural justice in all policing matters.

The TMPD stated that both parties agreed to work together cordially moving forward, aiming to prevent further misunderstandings. The organizations recognized that the conduct of individual members should not undermine the broader institutional cooperation between the TMPD and the SANDF. This agreement serves as a foundational step toward restoring trust and operational harmony between the two critical security bodies.

Future Coordination Measures

The two entities have outlined specific steps to prevent similar altercations in the future, focusing on improved inter-agency communication. The TMPD noted that the meeting identified short-, medium-, and long-term measures aimed at strengthening coordination and preventing similar incidents. These measures are designed to ensure that matters of mutual concern are addressed through appropriate structures rather than on-the-spot confrontations.

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Progress on these new coordination protocols will be monitored through relevant forums to ensure that both the TMPD and SANDF remain committed to professional conduct, accountability, and cooperation. The ultimate goal is to safeguard public safety and uphold the rule of law while maintaining the longstanding working relationship between the Tshwane metro police and the South African National Defence Force.