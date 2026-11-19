The South African National Defence Force and Tshwane Metro Police clash in Pretoria has triggered outrage. SANDU demands a full probe into allegations involving pepper spray and firearms. Read the full report on this security incident.

A severe confrontation between the South African National Defence Force ( SANDF) and the Tshwane Metropolitan Police Department ( TMPD) in central Pretoria has ignited a national debate regarding security protocol and inter-agency cooperation. The incident, captured on viral video, has drawn sharp criticism from civil society and union representatives alike, forcing official statements from both military and metro police leadership. The South African National Defence Union ( SANDU) has formally demanded a comprehensive investigation to determine accountability for the clash that occurred near critical military headquarters.

SANDF Condemns Professional Breaches

The South African National Defence Force has issued a public statement acknowledging the unfortunate nature of the encounter between uniformed members of both security institutions. Military leadership emphasized that the behavior displayed by the soldiers involved fell significantly below the professional standards expected of the national defense body. While the SANDF explicitly stated it does not condone any misconduct by its personnel, it has insisted that a thorough fact-finding process must precede any final judgments. The military branch is currently awaiting a detailed report from relevant authorities to establish the complete sequence of events before drawing definitive conclusions about the breach of protocol.

Also read SANDF condemns ‘unbecoming’ standoff with metro police

SANDU Chief Questions Official Narrative

Jeff Dubazana, the Chief Negotiator for the South African National Defence Union, expressed deep disturbance over the footage, labeling the events as scandalous and contrary to democratic principles. Dubazana asserted that no individual in the security sector is above the law, yet he argued that the confrontation could have been entirely avoided through basic common sense by commanders from both groups. He criticized the TMPD for releasing an initial statement that included serious allegations, such as the use of pepper spray and claims that a SANDF member disarmed a metro officer. Dubazana questioned the integrity of this rapid public accusation, suggesting that the metro police failed to conduct a proper internal investigation before going to the media. He argued that the disarming allegation did not occur as described and highlighted that the viral video only captures a fraction of the total event, urging investigators to analyze the full context.

Historical Context of Parking Dispute

The location of the clash provides significant historical context to the dispute, occurring near the head offices of the Navy and the Army in the Pretoria area. Dubazana revealed that for over thirty years, since the dawn of democracy in South Africa, SANDF personnel have routinely used traffic cones to barricade the first lane of a three-lane road between intersections near these headquarters. This long-standing parking arrangement was reportedly used daily until it unexpectedly went wrong, triggering the sudden confrontation. Dubazana questioned why such a clash had not occurred in previous decades if the practice was inherently problematic, suggesting that the dispute stemmed from a breakdown in established routine rather than a fundamental policy violation. He reiterated his confidence in the discipline of SANDF members, noting that restraint is a core component of their code of conduct and operational deployments.

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Broader Implications for Security Forces

While referencing past controversies involving military personnel, such as the Collins Koa case during the COVID-19 pandemic and incidents near the Marvel military base, the union leadership maintained that this specific incident requires isolated scrutiny. The viral nature of the footage has intensified public scrutiny on how different security arms coordinate in urban environments. The demand for a full investigation from SANDU underscores the tension between maintaining operational discipline and ensuring transparent accountability. As authorities review the comprehensive report, the outcome will likely influence future protocols for joint operations and resource allocation in Gauteng.

Next Steps in the Investigation

The immediate focus remains on the completion of the official inquiry into the Pretoria clash. Stakeholders are awaiting the release of the comprehensive report from the relevant authorities to understand the full extent of the allegations and the responses from both the SANDF and TMPD. The situation highlights the ongoing need for clear communication channels between national defense and metropolitan police units to prevent similar escalations. Until the investigation concludes, the incident stands as a significant case study in the challenges of maintaining order and professional standards in high-traffic security zones.