SANCO Gauteng criticizes the recent cabinet reshuffle by Premier Panyaza Lesufi, expressing concerns about governance, accountability, and the integrity of the process. They call for Lesufi's resignation, citing a betrayal of the democratic will and prioritizing political expediency over the public's best interests. The EFF defends the appointment, while the organization raises concerns about mismanagement of funds and public trust. The community is tired of corruption, the watchdogs should not be biased.

The South African National Civic Organisation SANCO in Gauteng has strongly condemned the recent cabinet reshuffle by Premier Panyaza Lesufi , specifically criticizing the appointment of an individual, raising serious concerns about governance and accountability.

SANCO Gauteng chairperson Abraham Mashishi voiced deep reservations about the move, arguing that it undermines public trust and signals a worrying trend of prioritizing political expediency over ethical conduct and the needs of the electorate. Mashishi’s statements reflect a profound disillusionment with the current state of affairs, highlighting the perceived erosion of principles and the increasing influence of self-serving interests within the provincial government. He emphasized that the organization cannot allow the appointment of individuals with questionable integrity to hold positions of significant responsibility, especially when managing substantial financial resources, like the R170 billion budget. This sentiment underscores a widespread sentiment of public frustration with corruption and mismanagement, as expressed by the community, which has fueled calls for greater accountability and transparency in government operations. The community expects the elected officials to be the watchdog against corruption and not to show bias. The public is tired of corruption. SANCO’s stance also reflects the broader concerns about the integrity of the reshuffle process itself. The organization views the cabinet changes as a betrayal of the democratic will of the people, where electoral mandates are seemingly disregarded in favor of political maneuvering and deals between elite groups. The decision is seen as a desperate attempt to maintain power at any cost, potentially compromising the effective functioning of vital government departments by assigning them to individuals or partners without a genuine mandate from the public. Such actions, SANCO argues, have serious consequences, as they undermine the government's credibility, erode public trust, and suggest that Gauteng is being governed by opportunism, patronage, and desperation rather than by principles of competence and fairness. The leadership's choices, according to SANCO, signify a blatant disregard for the principles of good governance, and a willingness to prioritize political survival over the best interests of the citizens. SANCO has also called for the immediate resignation of Premier Panyaza Lesufi, describing the reshuffle as an insult to the residents. This extreme measure is a testament to the severity of SANCO’s disapproval and reflects the depth of the perceived breach of public trust by the Premier. The criticism aimed at Lesufi's leadership encompasses not only the questionable appointment in the reshuffle, but also the broader pattern of governance observed in the province, which suggests a systemic failure to uphold democratic values and principles. SANCO's actions underscore its commitment to defending the rights and interests of the residents of Gauteng. The organization is determined to hold the government accountable and to ensure that public resources are managed with integrity, transparency, and for the benefit of all citizens. This includes advocating for greater public participation in decision-making processes and fighting corruption. The EFF has defended the appointment, stating that it will contribute to stabilising the province's finances. The text also includes a section addressing non-necessary cookies used on websites, requiring user consent before being run. This relates to the collection of user data via analytics, ads, and other embedded content. Motorists are also urged to be patient amid severe traffic on N1 and N3





SABCNews / 🏆 37. in ZA We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

SANCO Gauteng Panyaza Lesufi Cabinet Reshuffle Corruption Governance

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Outgoing Gauteng MEC Makes Last-Minute Moves Limiting Incoming MEC's InfluenceLebogang Maile, outgoing Gauteng MEC for finance and economic development, took steps before leaving office that critics say will limit the influence of the new economic development MEC from Rise Mzansi, Vuyiswa Ramokgopa, in senior management appointments.

Read more »

Gauteng Traffic Police Arrest Seven for SpeedingThe Gauteng Traffic Police arrested seven suspects for speeding in the past 24 hours, bringing the total arrests for the week to 15. Authorities are concerned as holidaymakers and pilgrims return, urging drivers to adhere to speed limits to prevent road fatalities.

Read more »

WEATHER: Severe rain and thunderstorms forecast for GautengA warm Easter weekend will give way to wet and stormy conditions across Gauteng, as temperatures begin to drop, says weather service.

Read more »

SABC News - Breaking news, special reports, world, business, sport coverage of all South African current events. Africa's news leader.SANCO says Nkululeko Dunga's appointment is an insult to Gauteng residents

Read more »

Gauteng Police Issue Urgent Warning Against Deadly Driving on N1Authorities warn of drivers traveling against traffic on the N1 highway, posing a risk of head-on collisions and fatalities, especially as traffic volume increases following the Easter long weekend. Police urge motorists to adhere to traffic regulations and emphasize the severe consequences of driving against the designated traffic flow.

Read more »

Controversy Surrounds Appointment of Nkululeko Dunga as Gauteng Finance MECThe appointment of EFF Gauteng chair Nkululeko Dunga as Gauteng finance MEC has ignited a political firestorm, with critics questioning the motives behind the move and its potential impact on the province's residents. Concerns range from Dunga's past controversies to the implications for political stability and service delivery in Gauteng.

Read more »