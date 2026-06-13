SANCO Distances Itself from Anti-Immigration March Amid Nationwide Protests

The South African National Civic Organisation (SANCO) in the Western Cape has publicly distanced itself from an anti-immigration march in Dunoon, emphasizing that while it supports lawful enforcement of immigration laws, any action must be constitutional. This comes as protests across South Africa demand stricter immigration controls. A SANCO representative acknowledged South Africans' frustrations but warned against vigilantism, underscoring the importance of law enforcement agencies and the principle that no one is above the law. The statement highlights the complex civil society dynamics surrounding immigration debates and cautions against extrajudicial actions despite valid concerns.

The South Africa n National Civic Organisation ( SANCO ) in the Western Cape has officially distanced itself from a planned anti-immigration march scheduled for Saturday in Dunoon .

This move comes amid a wave of protests across South Africa, where many citizens are calling for stricter immigration laws and expressing frustration over issues related to undocumented foreign nationals. The civic body was reacting to a social media poster that promoted the demonstration and featured the logos of several activist groups, including March and March, Operation Dudula, For the People, and the Labour and Civic Organisation.

SANCO clarified that while it supports the enforcement of South Africa's immigration laws, any action against undocumented foreign nationals must be conducted lawfully and in accordance with the constitution. Sinethemba Matomela, a representative of SANCO, stated that the organization understands the frustrations many South Africans are experiencing. He acknowledged that some of the concerns raised are valid, as not all foreign nationals are guilty of the crimes they are often accused of.

However, he emphasized that South Africa has law enforcement agencies and that no one is above the law. This stance highlights a nuanced position within the broader debate on immigration, distinguishing between support for legal enforcement and rejection of extrajudicial or mob-led actions. The planned march has sparked debate over who is truly behind it, with SANCO denying any involvement and warning against unlawful vigilantism.

The situation reflects ongoing tensions in communities across the nation, where economic hardship and competition for resources often fuel anti-immigrant sentiment. SANCO's statement serves as a call for restraint and adherence to legal processes, even as public pressure for decisive action grows. The organisation's disclaimer also raises questions about the coordination and authenticity of some protest movements, especially when groups use the logos of established bodies without consent.

As the country grapples with complex migration challenges, the balance between enforcing immigration regulations and protecting human rights remains a delicate and contentious issue. SANCO's position underscores the need for solutions that are both effective and constitutional, avoiding the pitfalls of xenophobia and lawlessness. The upcoming march, whether it proceeds or not, will likely continue to be a focal point for these national discussions, testing the boundaries of civic activism and government responsibility.

In the Western Cape, where the march is planned, community relations have been particularly strained, and the role of organisations like SANCO is crucial in steering public discourse toward constructive, lawful avenues. The statement from SANCO is a reminder that even amidst widespread frustration, the rule of law must be upheld. It also highlights the diversity of opinions within South African civil society, with some groups advocating for more aggressive actions and others urging caution and legality.

The involvement of groups like Operation Dudula, known for its confrontational tactics, adds another layer of complexity to the protest landscape. SANCO's distancing from the march is a clear signal that it does not endorse the methods or possibly the messaging of these more radical factions. As the debate continues, the government will face increasing pressure to address both the enforcement of immigration laws and the underlying socio-economic factors that contribute to social tensions.

The situation in Dunoon is a microcosm of a larger national conversation about identity, belonging, and the management of cross-border movement in a democracy. SANCO's statement provides a constitutional lens through which to view these heated debates, advocating for a balanced approach that respects both national sovereignty and human dignity. The outcome of this particular march may influence future activism and state responses to immigration-related grievances.

For now, SANCO has made its position clear: it will not be associated with any activity that bypasses legal channels, even if the underlying concerns are shared by many South Africans. This principle is likely to resonate with other civic groups that are navigating the fine line between legitimate protest and unlawful conduct.

As the date for the Dunoon march approaches, all eyes will be on how organisers proceed and whether SANCO's cautionary note will be heeded by those pushing for more confrontational demonstrations. The broader implication is that sustainable solutions to immigration challenges require inclusive dialogue and strict adherence to the law, not sensationalised or divisive mobilisations. SANCO's stance, therefore, is not just a disclaimer but a reaffirmation of its commitment to constitutional democracy in a multifaceted and often polarised society





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SANCO Anti-Immigration March Dunoon Immigration Laws South Africa Operation Dudula Xenophobia Law Enforcement Protest Civic Organisation Constitutional Undocumented Foreign Nationals Sinethemba Matomela Western Cape

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