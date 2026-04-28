Samsung South Africa Maintains Level 1 B-BBEE Status for Eighth Consecutive Year

Samsung South Africa has reaffirmed its commitment to economic transformation by achieving Level 1 B-BBEE status for the eighth year in a row, demonstrating a sustained investment in empowerment initiatives, supplier development, youth employment, and education.

Samsung South Africa has once again demonstrated its unwavering commitment to broad-based black economic empowerment ( B-BBEE ) by maintaining its Level 1 B-BBEE status for the eighth year running.

This achievement underscores the company’s dedication to more than just compliance, representing a profound and long-term investment in meaningful economic transformation within South Africa. Since establishing its presence in the country in 1994, Samsung has consistently prioritized empowerment initiatives designed to create real and lasting impact, actively contributing to a more inclusive and equitable business environment.

The company’s sustained success in achieving this top-tier rating is a testament to its substantial investments across multiple key areas, including supplier development, youth employment, and education. A significant component of this commitment is the R280 million Equity Equivalent Investment Programme (EEIP), which actively fosters black ownership and participation in the economy.

The Level 1 B-BBEE rating is determined by a points-based system evaluating companies on various pillars, including ownership, management control, employment equity, skills development, enterprise and supplier development, and socio-economic development. Samsung’s consistent maximization of performance across all these elements highlights its holistic approach to transformation. As a major player in the Information and Communications Technology (ICT) sector, Samsung is assessed against the specific ICT sector scorecard, which demands rigorous adherence to these standards.

The company’s strategic partnerships with both government and the private sector have been instrumental in delivering on South Africa’s transformation objectives, showcasing a collaborative approach to national development. This certification isn’t merely a recognition of operational excellence; it’s a demonstration of Samsung’s dedication to making tangible, long-term contributions to the socio-economic fabric of South Africa.

Samsung’s dedication extends beyond financial investment, encompassing a diverse workforce, strong partnerships with black-owned Small and Medium-sized Enterprises (SMEs), and robust workplace training and graduate programs. Samsung’s EEIP agreement with the Department of Trade, Industry and Competition (DTIC) focuses on four key developmental areas: Black Industrialisation through e-waste recycling, ICT and Service Centre entrepreneurship, Software Development training at historically disadvantaged universities, and Technician training in underserved provinces.

This targeted approach ensures that investments are directed towards areas with the greatest potential for creating sustainable economic opportunities. Furthermore, Samsung actively redirects existing procurement spend towards qualifying Black-Owned and Black-Women Owned Qualifying Small Enterprises (QSEs) and Exempt Micro Enterprises (EMEs), integrating them into its value chain across areas like marketing, services, sales, logistics, and recruitment.

Nicky Beukes, Samsung EEIP & B-BBEE manager, emphasized that this achievement is not a mere formality but a continuous drive towards genuine economic transformation, underpinned by sustained investment in all pillars of the B-BBEE scorecard. The company’s commitment to Employment Equity and Management Control is also evident in the demographic representation within its local Board and Executive Committee, reflecting a dedication to inclusivity at all levels of the organization.

This ongoing commitment positions Samsung as a leader in responsible corporate citizenship and a key contributor to South Africa’s economic progress





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