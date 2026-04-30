Samsung Reports Record Profits Amid AI-Driven Chip Shortage, Warns of Worsening Supply Gap

Samsung Electronics announced record quarterly profits, fueled by a 49-fold surge in chip income, as AI demand intensifies the global semiconductor shortage. The company expects the supply gap to widen in 2027, with rising chip prices threatening consumer electronics costs.

Samsung Electronics reported a record quarterly profit on Thursday, driven by a staggering 49-fold increase in chip income, as the global semiconductor industry grapples with a severe supply shortage expected to worsen next year.

The surge in demand is largely fueled by investments in artificial intelligence (AI), which has driven up prices for memory chips. The world’s leading memory chip manufacturer by sales revealed that it has entered into multi-year binding contracts with customers to secure supplies, though it did not disclose the identities of these clients or the terms of the agreements.

The rapid expansion of AI data centers has prompted Samsung and other chipmakers to prioritize production of advanced chips used in Nvidia’s AI accelerators, further straining the supply of conventional chips. Kim Jaejune, an executive in Samsung’s memory chip business, acknowledged during an earnings call that supply is falling significantly short of customer demand.

He warned that the supply-to-demand gap for 2027 is projected to widen even more than in 2026, citing sustained demand growth driven by AI advancements and the lengthy lead times required for new factory construction. Samsung’s January-to-March operating profit in its chip division reached a record ₩53.7 trillion won (US$36.2 billion), a dramatic increase from just ₩1.1 trillion in the same period last year.

This accounted for 94% of the quarter’s total record profit of ₩57.2 trillion, aligning with Samsung’s earlier estimates and surpassing the ₩6.69 trillion reported a year prior. The company also addressed concerns about geopolitical risks, stating that the conflict in the Middle East has not disrupted chip production due to secured inventory and diversified gas sources.

However, Samsung flagged potential challenges from rising transportation costs due to higher oil prices and emphasized its collaboration with the South Korean government to ensure stable power supplies. Despite the strong earnings report, Samsung’s shares dipped 0.8% after initially rising 1.8%, though the stock has surged 88% year-to-date, outperforming the broader market’s 59% gain. The rising prices of conventional chips are threatening to increase costs for PCs, smartphones, and other consumer electronics.

Earlier this week, SK Hynix reported record quarterly profits following a fivefold earnings jump and forecasted a prolonged chip industry boom, downplaying concerns about profit margins nearing their peak. Samsung also announced that it began mass-producing HBM4 chips for Nvidia’s Vera Rubin platform in February, aiming to more than triple its HBM revenue this year compared to last year.

The company plans to significantly increase capital expenditure to meet the growing AI demand, though rising prices for conventional chips have negatively impacted its other businesses, including mobile phones and displays





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