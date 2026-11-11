Samsung Tops Africa Smartphone Market in Revenue and Units in Q2 2026

Samsung led Africa's smartphone market in revenue and unit sales in the second quarter of 2026, helped by daily and weekly installment payments and long-term security updates.

Samsung Electronics ranked first in Africa's smartphone sales volume in the second quarter of 2026, according to market research firm TechInsights. The company also ranked first in revenue in Africa's smartphone market in the first quarter of this year.

Samsung's Rise in the African Market

It then took first place in both revenue and unit sales in the second quarter. The introduction of a flexible payment option that lets customers pay for devices in daily or weekly amounts appears to have been a key factor. This approach reflects local income structures where monthly salaries are not common. The option helped turn phones people want into phones people can afford.

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While total smartphone sales in the African market fell 16.6% year on year in the second quarter, Samsung's unit sales surged 34.8%. On an annual basis, Samsung is also expected to rank first in both revenue and unit sales. Its forecast share is 34.5% of sales value and 38.7% of unit volume. Global smartphone leader Samsung Electronics also found Africa a challenging market, where ultra-low-priced products around $100 dominate.

Samsung's share of smartphone unit sales in Africa was 22.4% in 2024 and 26.5% in 2025. This year's full-year forecast of 38.7% represents an increase of more than 16 percentage points in two years. Africa is the most price-sensitive smartphone market, where the phone serves as both a wallet and a bank. According to the GSMA, mobile money transactions in sub-Saharan Africa totaled $1.4 trillion last year.

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The Importance of Mobile Money in Africa

That accounts for about two-thirds of global transaction value. For some adults, mobile money is their only financial account. Because everything from receiving salaries and buying groceries to repaying phone installments is done on mobile devices, mobile money fraud is one of the most common forms of cybercrime in the region. Phone security is therefore directly linked to the protection of financial assets.

Rather than competing on price, Samsung differentiated itself by emphasising phones that users can trust for the long term. Its flagship Galaxy A series offers up to seven years of operating system and security updates and Samsung Knox security. The company has also expanded its local service network to 281 locations in 38 countries. These efforts aim to build long-term trust with users who rely on their phones for financial tasks.

Overcoming the Affordability Barrier for Smartphones

There is a barrier between a phone I want and a phone I can buy: the initial purchase cost. Monthly incomes in the region range from $100 to $500, while major models in the Galaxy A series cost around $200. Because many people earn daily or weekly wages, it is also difficult to save a lump sum. The purchase method requiring full payment of the device price upfront was a burden.

This year, 46% of Samsung's smartphone revenue in Africa came through the flexible payment program. The program allows daily or weekly installments, making devices more accessible to people with irregular incomes. As the initial purchase burden has decreased, sales of premium products are also increasing. Samsung's sales of Galaxy S and Z series devices in Africa rose 20% year on year this year.

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The growth in premium sales shows that affordability measures can also lift demand for higher-end models. Samsung's combination of flexible payments, long-term security updates, and an expanded service network helped it lead Africa's smartphone market in both revenue and unit sales in the second quarter of 2026. The results mark a significant turnaround in a region where ultra-low-priced devices have long dominated.