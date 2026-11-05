Samoa Seek World Cup Revenge Against Australia in Sydney Semifinal

Samoa faces three-time defending champions Australia in the Rugby League World Cup semifinal. The match aims to settle the score from the 2022 final loss in England.

Samoa enters the Rugby League World Cup semifinal with a clear mission to avenge their 2022 final defeat against Australia. The Pacific nation faces the three-time defending champions on Sunday in Sydney. This high-stakes match at Allianz Stadium serves as a direct opportunity for redemption after a painful loss four years ago.

Samoa Seeks Redemption From 2022 Defeat

Samoa captain Junior Paulo acknowledged the lingering pain of losing the 2022 grand final to the Kangaroos with a score of 30-10 in England. He admitted that the loss still burns for the players who were on the field during that decisive moment. However, the current squad remains focused on moving forward while using that historical outcome as a source of motivation. Paulo described the upcoming match as a chance to be part of history and potentially pull off one of the biggest upsets in tournament annals.

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Tactical Shifts And Squad Adjustments

Samoa has made a single change to their starting lineup following their 20-18 victory over Tonga in the final group stage game. Ronald Volkman replaces the injured Chanel Harris-Tavita at the five-eighth position. This adjustment highlights the team's commitment to maintaining a strong physical presence. The decision reflects a strategic approach to handling the intense pressure of a knockout match against a dominant opponent.

Australia Maintains Unbeaten Dominance

Australia coach Kevin Walters has named the same starting thirteen players that crushed the Cook Islands 66-6 last week. This unchanged lineup aims to replicate that dominant group phase performance against Samoa. Walters emphasized that they expect a physical battle and must deliver their best performance of the tournament. The Australian team enters the semifinal unbeaten, carrying the momentum of their recent heavy victories.

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Kiwi Ponga Returns Amid Suspension Issues

The other semifinal features New Zealand facing Tonga in Newcastle, north of Sydney. Kalyn Ponga is in line for a comeback just three weeks after breaking his arm in the World Cup opener against Australia. He has been placed on the bench for the upcoming contest. Conversely, New Zealand winger Ronaldo Mulitalo serves a one-match suspension after being sent off in their 78-0 win over Fiji. This roster change significantly impacts New Zealand's attacking options for this critical match.

Tonga Aims For Historic Final Appearance

Tonga is pursuing its first-ever World Cup final appearance and has faced New Zealand before. The last meeting occurred in 2017 at Hamilton, where Tonga secured a memorable 28-22 upset win. Centre Rob Toia expresses optimism about reaching the final stage. This historical context adds another layer of significance to the Pacific clash. Samoa and Australia will determine the other finalist in this week's Sydney match.