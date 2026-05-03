Sam Young Maintains Six-Stroke Lead at Cadillac Championship, Eyes Third PGA Tour Win

Sam Young holds a commanding six-stroke lead at the Cadillac Championship in Miami, setting the stage for a potential third PGA Tour victory. Despite challenging conditions at Trump National Doral, Young remains focused on executing his game plan in the final round. Scottie Scheffler, Si Woo Kim, and Kristoffer Reitan trail in second place, while Jordan Spieth and Adam Scott also made headlines with contrasting performances.

Sam Young maintained his commanding lead at the Cadillac Championship in Miami with a steady 2-under-par 70 on Saturday, extending his advantage to six strokes over a trio of challengers, including world No. 1 Scottie Scheffler .

Playing on the challenging Trump National Doral's Blue Monster Course, Young’s 15-under 201 total through three rounds puts him in prime position to secure his second win of the season and the third of his PGA Tour career. Young, who thrives in difficult conditions, acknowledged the course’s toughness, stating, 'I think I tend to play well at difficult golf courses, difficult setups, difficult conditions. This is all of those things. I think it plays into my hands a little bit.

' Despite the favorable position, Young remains cautious, noting, 'I'm sure it will not be as easy as I want it to be. Sounds like the weather is not going to be great. It will be a fight from the beginning and just looking to execute the way that I did for the most part today.

' The final round has been rescheduled to an earlier start due to an impending rainy forecast, with the first groups teeing off at 7:30 a.m. ET. Scheffler, who carded a 69 to move into second place at 9 under, is joined by South Korea’s Si Woo Kim (69) and Norway’s Kristoffer Reitan (69). Scheffler, despite his strong performance, admitted Young’s dominance, saying, 'The tournament's in (Young's) hands right now.

I can go out and have a really good round, and if he has another really good round he's going to be a tough guy to catch.

' Scheffler’s round was highlighted by birdies on three of the four par-5 holes, though he acknowledged the course’s difficulty, stating, 'Just gave myself a lot of good looks for birdie. I'm hitting it solid, it's just a lot of these holes it's just tough.

' Other notable performances included Matt McCarty (69), Ben Griffin (68), and Canada’s Nick Taylor (72), who are tied for fifth at 8 under. Taylor’s round was marred by a bogey on the final hole. McCarty reflected on his aggressive play, saying, 'Was able to kind of get aggressive when on some of those downwind holes when I could. I felt like made good committed swings out there all day.

' Meanwhile, Jordan Spieth struggled with a 75, dropping to a tie for 12th at 5 under after two double-bogeys—one on the par-3 fourth hole and another on the 18th when his approach shot landed in the water. Australia’s Adam Scott delivered the day’s best score with a bogey-free 6-under 66, moving to 3 under.

Scott expressed satisfaction with his performance, stating, 'Happy to put a good round on the board and I feel like I've been playing with better than my scores the first two days, and kind of reassured myself I am today.





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