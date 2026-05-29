Salman Rushdie's Recovery and Reflections in New Documentary

A new documentary, Knife: The Attempted Murder of Salman Rushdie, reveals previously unseen footage of the author's physical and psychological recovery following a near-fatal attack in 2022.

A new documentary, Knife: The Attempted Murder of Salman Rushdie , reveals previously unseen footage of the author's physical and psychological recovery following a near-fatal attack in 2022.

The film is inspired by Rushdie's memoir, Knife, and contextualises the wider scope of his career and its backlash. The documentary focuses on the author's recovery and rehabilitation, as well as his reflections on the attack and its aftermath. Rushdie's wife, Rachel 'Eliza' Griffiths, documented his recovery in video diaries, which are featured in the film. The documentary also explores the public's polarised responses to Rushdie's work, including his novels such as Midnight's Children, The Satanic Verses, and Quichotte.

The film's narrative is interspersed with archival recordings, speeches, and interviews from Rushdie's 50-year writing career, as well as clips from fictional films such as The Seventh Seal, West Side Story, and 12 Angry Men. These clips serve as a testament to the value of stories in shepherding one through the nature of being human in all its pleasures and grievances.

The documentary's structure is cyclical, with Rushdie returning to the site of the attempted murder, standing on the stage where he was attacked. The film's portrayal of the attack is through a re-enactment that places the viewer in a near first-person perspective of Rushdie's experience, which is an unsettling point of view.

The film's use of animation and sensationalist style undermines its overall pensive quality, but the symbol of the knife is most striking in Rushdie's own words, taken from his memoir. The documentary Knife: The Attempted Murder of Salman Rushdie does not focus on the criminal act itself, but rather a story situated at an intersection of trauma and the devoted caregiving needed to survive it, making for a profoundly humanising portrait of a writer whose controversies have perhaps come to eclipse the writing itself





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Salman Rushdie Knife: The Attempted Murder Of Salman Rushdie Documentary Recovery Reflections Attack Trauma Caregiving Writing Controversy

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