Salmaan Moerat has been named in the Springbok matchday squad to face France in the Nations Championship final at Twickenham, partnering Lood de Jager in the second row. The 28-year-old lock says his recent Top 14 stint with La Rochelle has given him valuable insight into French rugby.

Salmaan Moerat has been selected in the Springbok matchday twenty-three to face France in the Nations Championship final at Twickenham in London on Sunday. The 28-year-old lock will partner Lood de Jager in the second row, with Eben Etzebeth scheduled to start on the bench.

RG Snyman is also part of a fiercely contested second row department. Moerat said the road back into Test contention has tested his resilience, especially with the 2027 Rugby World Cup in Australia looming. He missed the tour opener against Italy earlier this month due to a back injury. He had felt he was regaining form and was selected to play against Italy before the setback prevented him from taking the field.

Also read Springboks on the brink of unwanted record as France await in Nations Championship final

Salmaan Moerat reflects on injury setbacks

Certainly very, very frustrating at the end of the day, Moerat said of his stop-start injury record. Sometimes you feel like you are just getting back into the swing of things and the harsh reality of sport is you do get injured, and injuries are the reality of the game. Sometimes you get the rub of the green, sometimes you do not.

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It obviously sounds like a cliche, but it is about how you get up and take this opportunity that presents itself this weekend, taking it with both hands and trying to capitalise on that, he added. Just focus on what is currently on the doorstep and that is this weekend. He described missing the Italy fixture as very disappointing and frustrating for him personally. Moerat views the internal competition as motivation rather than a burden.

I think at the end of the day, the guys you mentioned, they are all quality players, they have their strengths, and likewise, I have got my strengths, he said. It is an opportunity at the end of the day, and the definition of an opportunity is that you actually have to take it.

With saying that, I know my strengths and I will try to stick to that and contribute to the team, know my job, and execute my job, and I think that is what the team expects from me. He expressed gratitude for the trust placed in him by the coaching staff. Moerat moved from the Stormers to La Rochelle at the beginning of the season, a transition that gave him unique insight into French rugby.

Moerat shares insights from French club tenure

His tenure at the French club has been limited by injuries, but he managed to participate in three matches. Only one of those appearances lasted a full eighty minutes, yet the exposure was still significant. Look, it has been a brief stay so far, he said. I have slowly gotten to know some of the players and the way they see the game this side of the world, and it has been quite interesting and eye opening, I would say.

He described the experience as an eye-opening period where he learned how players in that region perceive the game. We all know the style of rugby that the French want to play, Moerat explained. They love a fast game, very set piece orientated, big mobile forwards, and they love to keep the ball alive. And I think that is generally across the board in the Top 14 as well.

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Understanding French rugby style benefits Springboks

So from a personal point of view, that is probably what I picked up, and it will be interesting to see how it goes on Sunday. His familiarity with those tendencies allows him to prepare more effectively for the specific challenges presented by the French forwards. The French pack is characterised as big and highly mobile, allowing aggressive physical engagement. They also prioritise keeping the ball alive during open play, which requires defenders to be exceptionally fit and disciplined.

His primary objective for the final is to contribute by executing his job with precision. He believes the team expects him to remain focused on his defined responsibilities rather than trying to change his natural game. The match represents a culmination of efforts to overcome recent physical and professional hurdles. Moerat is determined to take this opportunity with both hands, leveraging his experience and physical capabilities.

The Springboks are poised to deploy their second-row resources strategically against a formidable French opponent. The combination of his European insights and the experience of veterans like Lood de Jager forms a critical part of the defensive strategy. The squad aims to neutralise the French fast game while maintaining structural integrity in the set-piece. South Africa qualified for the final despite a narrow defeat to Ireland in Dublin.

Springbok assistant coach Mzwandile Stick is wary of Matthieu Jalibert and Antoine Dupont, noting Jalibert at flyhalf changes defensive planning.