Salim Essa, a central figure in South Africa's State Capture, evades justice in Dubai as prosecutors pursue his extradition for orchestrating massive corruption linked to state contracts. Essa was a key figure in the Gupta network, while foreign governments imposed consequences and pursued accountability on home soil. Despite evidence mounting against him, efforts appeared to lag, with no evidence of his criminal prosecution in relation to State Capture allegations.

Salim Essa , a pivotal operator within the Gupta network, was a key figure in South Africa's State Capture -linked Gupta network, orchestrating massive corruption linked to state contracts.

As a shadowy dealmaker, he allegedly operated behind the scenes, brokered corrupt deals, and facilitated irregular contracts across state-owned enterprises (SOEs), enriching himself and the Gupta inner circle. However, despite the final findings of the Zondo Commission implicating Essa in many State Capture crime scenes, he remains a fugitive in Dubai, with no evidence of progress in bringing him back to face a South African court





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State Capture Salim Essa State Capture-Linked Gupta Network Shady Dealmaker State-Owned Enterprises Corruption South Africa's Contemporary State Capture State Capture Crime Scene State Capture Era Regiments And Trillian Transnet Railway Corruption Eskom Corruption State-Funded Corruption

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