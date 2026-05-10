SALGA Seeks Public Input on Revised Local Government White Paper Before May 28 Deadline

SALGA urges public participation in reviewing the Draft White Paper on Local Government aimed at improving governance through accountability, administrative professionalization, and financial sustainability. The draft recommends streamlined municipal structures and empowered local authorities.

The South African Local Government Association ( SALGA ) has issued a call for public input on the revised Draft White Paper on Local Government , with a submission deadline set for May 28.

The association highlights that this review is intended to bolster local governance through tangible reforms aimed at enhancing accountability, professionalizing municipal administration, fostering community involvement, and ensuring financial stability. The draft document was released on Thursday by Cooperative Governance and Traditional Affairs Minister Velenkosini Hlabisa, incorporating several proposals put forward by SALGA. Notably, the revisions recommend streamlining municipal structures, as well as granting municipalities enhanced authority in alignment with their unique capacities and local demands.

SALGA spokesperson Motalatale Modiba underscored the significance of public participation in this process, noting that the current phase offers a chance to reshape the future of local governance. This is particularly crucial in light of the upcoming local government elections slated for later this year. Modiba urged all stakeholders, including those who have contributed to the review of the 1998 White Paper, to share their insights and perspectives to ensure the reforms reflect the collective needs of South African communities.

The public engagement phase will play a pivotal role in determining the effectiveness of the reforms in addressing longstanding challenges. These include inefficiencies in service delivery, financial mismanagement, and the need for greater citizen involvement in decision-making processes. SALGA has also stressed the importance of equipping municipalities with the necessary tools and resources to implement these reforms successfully. The association's efforts are aligned with broader national initiatives to transform South Africa's governance landscape, emphasizing transparency, efficiency, and inclusivity.

As the deadline approaches, SALGA remains committed to facilitating a transparent and inclusive review process. The ultimate goal is to establish a framework that not only addresses current deficiencies but also lays a foundation for sustainable, accountable, and responsive local governance in the years to come. The public is encouraged to submit their comments and recommendations, ensuring that the final version of the White Paper reflects the diverse needs and aspirations of South Africa's municipalities and their residents





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