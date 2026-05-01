Salah Expected to Return Before Season's End, Despite Missing Manchester United Clash

Liverpool manager Arne Slot confirms Mohamed Salah is expected to return from a minor muscle injury before the end of the season, but will miss the upcoming match against Manchester United. The update comes as Salah prepares to leave Anfield at the end of the campaign.

Liverpool manager Arne Slot has provided an update on the fitness of Mohamed Salah , confirming the Egyptian forward is expected to return before the end of the season despite not being available for Sunday’s crucial match against Manchester United .

This news comes amidst confirmation that Salah will be leaving Anfield at the conclusion of the current campaign, sparking discussions about a fitting farewell for the club’s prolific goalscorer. Slot expressed his desire for Salah to receive a significant send-off, acknowledging his immense contribution to Liverpool over the years.

The injury, sustained during the 3-1 victory over Crystal Palace, initially raised concerns about a potential premature end to Salah’s Liverpool career, but medical assessments have revealed it to be a minor muscle injury, offering hope for a return to action. Salah’s impact since joining Liverpool in 2017 has been extraordinary, amassing an impressive 257 goals in 440 appearances. He currently ranks as the third-highest goalscorer in the club’s history, trailing only legendary figures Ian Rush and Roger Hunt.

Despite a brief period of friction with Slot in December, where Salah publicly stated he had “no relationship” with the manager following a three-game omission from the starting lineup, the situation was quickly resolved, and he reintegrated into the team. Liverpool’s season has been a rollercoaster, with a promising title defence faltering after a strong start.

However, three consecutive wins have significantly improved their chances of securing a Champions League spot for next season. The upcoming match against Manchester United presents a significant challenge, with Liverpool currently sitting fourth in the Premier League table, three points behind United and eight points ahead of Brighton. Slot emphasized the importance of Champions League qualification, viewing it as a crucial step forward for the club after a challenging season.

He also deflected questions regarding criticism of his managerial performance, stating his focus remains on evaluating his players’ performance and adherence to tactical instructions. The team is also anticipating the return of first-choice goalkeeper Alisson Becker, who has been sidelined since March. Slot indicated that Becker is nearing a return to training but stressed the importance of not rushing his recovery to avoid any setbacks.

The manager’s cautious approach reflects a commitment to player welfare and a desire to have key players available for the final stretch of the season. The situation surrounding Salah’s departure adds an emotional layer to Liverpool’s remaining fixtures, with fans eager to witness his final appearances in a Liverpool shirt. The club will undoubtedly aim to provide him with a memorable farewell, recognizing his status as a modern-day Liverpool icon.

Securing Champions League football will not only be a testament to the team’s resilience but also a fitting tribute to Salah’s legacy at Anfield. The focus now shifts to the match against Manchester United, where Liverpool will look to solidify their position in the top four and continue their pursuit of a successful end to the season, all while hoping for a swift and complete recovery for their star forward





TheCitizen_News / 🏆 6. in ZA We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

Mohamed Salah Liverpool Arne Slot Premier League Injury Update Manchester United Champions League

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Mercedes’ first-quarter profit slump smaller than expectedMercedes-Benz on Wednesday reported a slump in first-quarter operating profit but beat market expectations.

Read more »

March and March protest expected to create congestion in Joburg CBDThe Johannesburg Metro Police Department (JMPD) said that more than 500 protesters are expected to take part in the march.

Read more »

Liverpool 'expect Salah to be available' before Anfield exitLiverpool said on Wednesday that they expected Mohamed Salah to be 'available to play again before the end of this season' after injury threatened to disrupt the star striker's farewell to Anfield.

Read more »

Kruger United on verge of Betway Premiership promotion with win over Black LeopardsKruger United can secure promotion to the Betway Premiership with a win over Black Leopards in the Motsepe Foundation Championship. Currently leading the table with 55 points, a victory would make them unassailable. Leopards, meanwhile, fight to avoid relegation, needing wins in their remaining matches to stay in contention.

Read more »

Mainoo signs new Man Utd contractKobbie Mainoo has signed a new contract at Manchester United that will keep him at the club until 2031, bringing an end to months of uncertainty over his future.

Read more »

Faf du Plessis, Jonty Rhodes and Heinrich Klaasen team up to buy Rotterdam T20 franchiseSouth African cricket legends invest in expected European cricket growth

Read more »