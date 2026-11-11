Sakeliga Court Challenge Targets Starlink Telecoms Licence Rules

Business organisation Sakeliga challenges Icasa ownership rules in high court, seeking to allow Starlink operators to qualify without selling equity.

Sakeliga filed papers in the Pretoria high court on 9 November asking the judiciary to overturn Icasa's decision of 13 May. The business group seeks a ruling that clears the path for operators like Elon Musk's Starlink to obtain telecoms licences without divesting 30% of local operations.

Legal Challenge To Ownership Mandate

Sakeliga argues that the Electronic Communications Act does not impose a fixed 30% minimum ownership by historically disadvantaged groups as a strict pre-condition for granting or renewing individual licences. The non-profit contends that the act allows Icasa to accept alternatives, including equity-equivalent investment programmes instead of forced equity sales.

Also read Northern Cape’s Midnight Last Orders Face A Constitutional Court Challenge

Minister Policy Direction Analysis

The legal action targets communications minister Solly Malatsi's December 2025 empowerment policy direction which urged Icasa to align regulations with the ICT sector code. While the direction dismissed perceptions it was designed solely to benefit Starlink, SpaceX had previously refused to cede 30% of its local operation to historically disadvantaged groups.

Regulator Stance And Legal Arguments

Icasa maintained that the Electronic Communications Act requires a minimum 30% ownership by historically disadvantaged groups for individual licence holders. Sakeliga's founding affidavit by legal officer Johann Venter counters that section 9(2)(b) provides Icasa with choices beyond the equity mandate through other prescribed conditions.

Advertisement

Historical Context And Sector Codes

Sakeliga highlights that amendments in 2014 added words allowing other conditions to replace the percentage requirement over time. The group asserts that Icasa breaches both the Electronic Communications Act and the B-BBEE Act by ignoring the ICT charter requirements when setting licensing criteria for applicants.

Future Implications For Market Entry

A victory for Sakeliga would not legally oblige Icasa to adopt equity-equivalent investment programmes since policy directions are not binding on the regulator. However, the case establishes a precedent that could allow multinationals to invest in skills development and enterprise support rather than selling subsidiary equity.