Sakeliga Challenges South Africa's 30% Telecom Ownership Rule

Business group Sakeliga seeks to invalidate ICASA's refusal to allow equity-equivalent investment programs as an alternative to the mandatory 30% ownership requirement for telecom licensees in South Africa.

Sakeliga, a prominent business lobby group in South Africa, has initiated a legal challenge against the Independent Communications Authority of South Africa ( ICASA) to overturn the regulator's refusal to implement alternative ownership structures for telecommunications licensees. The organization seeks a court order that invalidates ICASA's decision to maintain the strict policy direction issued by Communications Minister Solly Malatsi regarding equity-equivalent investment programs (EEIPs). This litigation aims to remove the requirement that companies must sell a 30% stake in their South Africa n operations to historically disadvantaged individuals (HDI) in order to secure operating licenses.

Legal Mechanism of Ownership Dispute

The core legal dispute centers on section 9(2)(b) of the Electronic Communications Act, which mandates ownership by historically disadvantaged groups at no less than 30 percent or such other conditions as may be prescribed. Sakeliga argues that the phrase or such other conditions grants ICASA the discretion to recognize EEIPs as a valid alternative to direct equity transfer. Under this model, multinational entities like Elon Musk's Starlink could invest in skills development and local business support instead of divesting shares. Lucien Pierce, a partner at PPM Attorneys, notes that while the section was likely intended to maintain 30 percent ownership, the statutory language provides interpretive flexibility that Sakeliga is now exploiting in court.

Also read Sakeliga Court Challenge Targets Starlink Telecoms Licence Rules

Stakeholder Positions and Legal Arguments

ICASA maintains that it is legally bound to consider ministerial policy directions but cannot implement them if they conflict with existing statute. The regulator asserts that the law prevents it from adopting EEIPs without a parliamentary amendment to clarify the statutory framework. Conversely, Sakeliga CEO Piet le Roux contends that ICASA has clearly misunderstood the act and that the Broad-Based Black Economic Empowerment (B-BBEE) Act may override specific provisions of the Electronic Communications Act. Le Roux describes the current empowerment requirements as a tax on companies that are not black enough, arguing that the legislation forces businesses into specific racial ownership structures.

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Impact on Market Players and Future Procedures

The ruling has significant implications for major telecommunications providers such as Vodacom, MTN, and Telkom, which have spent years restructuring their ownership to comply with the 30 percent rule. Sakeliga suggests that these deals were made under duress and should be revisable on a case-by-case basis. The group also dismisses claims that Starlink is funding the litigation, stating that the campaign is supported by local contributors. If the court rules in favor of Sakeliga, ICASA would be legally required to allow alternative investment programs, potentially reshaping the ownership landscape for all new and existing licensees in the sector.