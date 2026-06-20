Saints clinch third English Premiership title as van der Mescht joins winning ranks

Northampton Saints defeated Exeter Chiefs 26‑17 at Twickenham, with JJ van der Mescht earning a winner's medal after coming off the bench. George Hendy's two rapid tries turned the match in Saints' favour, securing their third top‑flight crown.

JJ van der Mescht added an English Premiership winner's medal to his collection as the Northampton Saints overcame the Exeter Chiefs at Twickenham on Saturday.

The South African lock prospect entered the match in the 53rd minute, joining a Saints side that had already carved out a 26‑17 victory and secured their third top‑flight title, the second in the past three seasons, before a packed crowd of 82,500 spectators braving the scorching London heat. The early stages of the final were a tight affair, with Northampton taking an early lead after just four minutes when winger Tommy Freeman capitalised on a mis‑cue by Exeter's England winger Immanuel Feyi‑Waboso, who had returned to the field less than three weeks after facial surgery.

Freeman's try marked the 18th league score of his season and set the tone for a fast‑moving contest. After the opening score, the Saints continued to press, with a well‑timed pass from scrum‑half Alex Mitchell-who had been cleared to play following a hamstring setback-finding fly‑half Fin Smith, who slotted a conversion and then added a second try, extending the lead to 14‑10 at the break.

Exeter fought back in the second half, drawing level through the efforts of winger Campbell Ridl, prop Josh Iosefa‑Scott and Wales lock Dafydd Jenkins, who pushed the Chiefs ahead 17‑14. The turning point arrived when Saints captain George Hendy exploded onto the scene, scoring two quick tries within a three‑minute span while Jenkins was confined to the sin‑bin. Hendy's brace turned the tide decisively, and despite Exeter's attempts to rally, the Saints held firm to claim the crown.

The match also featured notable individual stories. Rob Baxter, the Saints' director of rugby, tweaked his starting lineup by introducing Mitchell on the bench and making two other changes from the semi‑final win over Bath. Exeter's coach, meanwhile, started Feyi‑Waboso despite his recent injury, a decision that underscored the high stakes of the final.

The game showcased a blend of youthful exuberance and seasoned composure, with Saints flanker Josh Kemeny briefly serving time in the sin‑bin before returning to help his team dominate the closing stages. In the end, the Saints' ability to seize momentum at crucial moments, combined with disciplined defensive work, ensured they lifted the Premiership trophy, leaving Exeter to reflect on their missed opportunities and look ahead to future campaigns





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Northampton Saints Exeter Chiefs Premiership Rugby JJ Van Der Mescht George Hendy

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